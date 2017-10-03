NAMILCO/EBFA 7-A-Side tourney… Miss World Guyana Vena Mookram urges teams and fans to always aim high

Reigning Miss Guyana World, 18-year-old Vena Mookram, who will leave Guyana shortly to represent the Land of Many Waters at the Miss World Pageant set for China next month, was on hand to kick off the one-day 7-a-side East Bank Football Association competition on Saturday last at the Grove Playfield.

In a short address to the players and fans on hand, Ms. Mookram urged all to appreciate the value of exercise and living healthy lifestyles, whilst informing that her platform as the Miss Guyana World representative is focused on Diabetes.

To this end, Ms Mookram informed that on September 10 last, along with huge assistance from NAMILCO and the Grove/Diamond NDC, she opened a Fitness Park and Diabetes Centre in Avenue ‘A’, Diamond Housing Scheme which will focus on physical fitness and nutrition.

She told the gathering that she has been very busy promoting her platform ever since being crowned Miss Guyana World in June this year and has a love for working with kids, noting that she was pleased to see so many kids present at the Grove Playfield and was also pleased to learn that NAMILCO has been supporting the development of the sport not only on the East Bank but Guyana by extension by sponsoring the first ever Intra Association Under-17 League.

Ms. Mookram along with NAMILCO Marketing Consultant, Affeeze Khan, ensured that all present were treated to one of the company’s marquee product, Wheat-Up Porridge, before she kicked the ball off to signal the official start of proceedings.

A total of six teams participated in the event which saw the teams in the final, Grove Hi Tech and Ballers of Grove agreeing to spilt the spoils equally.

The other competing teams were Friendship All Stars, Kuru Kururu Warriors, Diamond United and Herstelling Raiders. Grove Hi Tech drew the bye to the final after they won their opening match against Herstelling, 5-1.

Ballers got the better of Kuru Kururu on penalty kicks in the lone semi final 3-1. They had won their respective opening matches against Diamond and Herstelling, respectively. Fazia’s Collection also contributed to the event.