Lethem driver nabbed with ganja at checkpoint

A 55-year-old minibus driver of Tabatinga, Lethem, who was transporting passengers to Lethem is in custody in connection with the finding of 24.9 kilograms of cannabis sativa and 200 grams of cocaine in the minibus.

According to police yesterday, the bus was stopped at a police check point at Mabura, Linden, about 04:00hrs yesterday.

Police are also investigating a shooting incident which occurred about 21:00hrs last night at Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

“Initial investigation revealed that two unidentified males, both armed with handguns, had an argument during which they discharged rounds at each other.

A 26-year-old female resident who was in the vicinity was shot in her left foot.”

She is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a stable condition.