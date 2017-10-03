Lethem driver nabbed with ganja at checkpoint

Latest update October 3rd, 2017 12:59 AM
A 55-year-old minibus driver of Tabatinga, Lethem, who was transporting passengers to Lethem is in custody in connection with the finding of 24.9 kilograms of cannabis sativa and 200 grams of cocaine in the minibus.
According to police yesterday, the bus was stopped at a police check point at Mabura, Linden, about 04:00hrs yesterday.
Police are also investigating a shooting incident which occurred about 21:00hrs last night at Agricola, East Bank Demerara.
“Initial investigation revealed that two unidentified males, both armed with handguns, had an argument during which they discharged rounds at each other.
A 26-year-old female resident who was in the vicinity was shot in her left foot.”
She is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a stable condition.
Oct 03, 2017The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) Caribbean Invasion, International Drag meet was everything it promised as fans were treated with some scorching battles at the South Dakota Circuit...
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
In exactly one week from today, the PNC will have celebratory events of 60 years of existence. One solitary column on October... more
An evaluation of the feasibility study into the proposed bridge across the Demerara Harbour Bridge should be undertaken because... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also a Senior... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]