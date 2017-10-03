Lennox Braithwaite flawless ahead of Caribbean C/ships; Leo Romalho steps up

GuyanaNRA Recorded Shoot

Ahead of the start of the 150th anniversary shoot of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) and the start of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) sanctioned Caribbean Championships here from this weekend, Lennox Braithwaite turned in a flawless shoot as local marksmen continued to sharpen up for the Caribbean and international invasion.

The GuyanaNRA Recorded Shoot saw Braithwaite recording a total of 120 points and 10 Vs after shooting possibles at all three ranges, 300 yards, 500 yards and 900 yards.

Competition which took place at the newly renovated Timehri Rifle Ranges, Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke Highway, saw Braithwaite, a former multiple Individual Caribbean champion, returning to ominous form ahead of what is anticipated to be an exciting Caribbean championships which will also see shooters from England, Ireland, Canada and the Falkland Islands descending on these shores to compete.

In subtly changing conditions, and shooting on the right Bank of the range to get accustomed to it, Braithwaite shot a possible of 50:5 at 300 yards before recording 35:4 and 35:1 at 500 and 900 yards.

Coming second to Braithwaite was Leo Romalho, another of the main team players in the defending Caribbean Long and Short Range champion’s lineup. Romalho, after replacing his shooting lens saw the target like old times and turned in scores of 49:3 at 300 yards, 33:1 at 500 yards and 34:3 at 900, for a total of 116.

Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud, who has been dominating the Recorded Shoots, leading by example, had to settle for the third place this time around with a total of 115:14 with scores of 48:6, 33:4 and 34:4 at eth respective 300, 500 and 900 ranges.

Sights will now be focused on the WIFBSC Championships which shoots off on Sunday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges. Over 110 shooters from England, Ireland, Canada, Falkland Islands, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and the host nation will be matching rifles at the 300, 500, 600, 900 and 1,000 yards ranges.

Teams are expected to begin arriving today, part of the Canadian contingent along with the Falkland Islands.

Three days of Individual marksmanship would be followed by a final day of competition where the top 60 then 30 will be aiming for the top position and bragging rights for the next year. A rest day will be had on Friday October 13 when visitors will have a chance to experience Guyana’s Tourism with about 40 already booked to visit the Majestic Kaieteur.

Still short of its initial budget of 14 Million dollars, the GuyanaNRA is appealing to corporate Guyana to come on board to assist in making this momentous occasion a success. Some assistance would have already been received from a few companies which have part sponsored or donated to the Championships.