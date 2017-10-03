Hope Estate has capacity to produce 50,000 coconut seedlings annually

A contract was yesterday inked between General Manager of Hope Coconut Industries Limited (HCIL) (Hope Estate), Ricky Roopchand, and Ivor Allen to the tune of $2.6M.

The contract which will be completed over a 30-day period will see the construction of two existing bridges at the estate.

According to the General Manager, the works form part of the estate’s improvement of the infrastructure programme, to ensure that farmers can access new and improved services.

“The current existing bridges were neglected over the years, as a result of both poor maintenance and financial constraints,” Roopchand said.

This is the start of a series of work which will be done at the estate to position itself for farmers’ needs.

With support from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Hope Estate has also been working to improve a better variety of coconut.

“As part of Government’s revitalization of its coconut industry, the Hope Coconut estate with support from NAREI and CARDI, is working on expanding not only the bed but the introduction of new varieties of coconut seedlings,” he said.

Allen reiterated the importance of value for money, noting that it is in the interest of his company to ensure that the work is done in a timely manner and of quality. He added that while there is a 30-day period for completion, he is adamant that the bridge will be completed ahead of schedule.

“Our main priority is ensuring that work of Hope Estate is not stymied, hence the move to ensure that we have all works completed and in a timely manner,” he said.

In addition to work, the Management of Hope Estate has been working assiduously to ensure that farmers’ have access to high-quality seedlings.

“As such, the Estate is now in a better position to supply over 1,000 coconut seedlings weekly to farmers. Earlier this year, with support from CARDI the Estate’s capacity, was boosted. Already we have coconut beds completed and the capacity to produce 50,000 coconut seedlings per year.”

In addition to this, a coconut germplasm has already been established at the estate to augment already existing work, Roopchand said.

Works are also currently being undertaken on a 36-acre coconut demonstration plot which will be used both as a model farm and training facility for coconut farmers.

Only recently, as a direct result of the intervention of the Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder the farmers’ and residents of Hope Estate benefited from the rehabilitation of the main access road.