Latest update October 3rd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. engages IDB on improving public service

Oct 03, 2017 News 0

Juan Riesco, Ms. Silvana Amaya, Ms. Mariko Russell, Mr. Guilherme Trivellato (standing at the back), Ms. Sophie Makonnen, President David Granger, Minister Dawn Hastings-Williams, Minister Winston Jordan and Minister Joseph Harmon

President David Granger yesterday met with Country Representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Sophie Makonnen and a team of technical officers to discuss the effective execution of Public Sector Investment Projects (PSIPs).
Makonnen was accompanied by IDB’s Senior Modernisation of State Specialist, Mariko Russell, and Project Leaders at Delivery Associates, Guilherme Trivellato, MSilvana Amaya and Juan Riesco.
Delivery Associates is an advisory firm that works with governments to improve effectiveness and accountability and to enhance in their capacity to deliver efficient public services to citizens across sectors.
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan; and Minister of Public Affairs in the Ministry of the Presidency, Dawn Hastings-Williams; were present at the meeting, which was held at State House.
Since taking office, the administration has announced a number of measures to improve service including more training and even a public service college.
There have been complaints over the years of service at state institutions, including the delivery of birth and death certificates, among other things.

 

More in this category

Sports

GMRSC Caribbean Invasion drag meet… Shawn Persaud wins unlimited Class

GMRSC Caribbean Invasion drag meet… Shawn Persaud wins...

Oct 03, 2017

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) Caribbean Invasion, International Drag meet was everything it promised as fans were treated with some scorching battles at the South Dakota Circuit...
Read More
Lennox Braithwaite flawless ahead of Caribbean C/ships; Leo Romalho steps up

Lennox Braithwaite flawless ahead of Caribbean...

Oct 03, 2017

NAMILCO/EBFA 7-A-Side tourney… Miss World Guyana Vena Mookram urges teams and fans to always aim high

NAMILCO/EBFA 7-A-Side tourney… Miss World...

Oct 03, 2017

Elizabeth Styles E/Coast 40-over cricket… Buxton ‘A’ beat Plaisance by 76 runs

Elizabeth Styles E/Coast 40-over cricket…...

Oct 03, 2017

WICCBVI announces squad for Blind Cricket World Cup

WICCBVI announces squad for Blind Cricket World...

Oct 03, 2017

GABA/BANKS DIH Playoffs… Colts defend Under-23 and 2nd Division titles

GABA/BANKS DIH Playoffs… Colts defend Under-23 ...

Oct 03, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • A bridge too little

    An evaluation of the feasibility study into the proposed bridge across the Demerara Harbour Bridge should be undertaken because... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]