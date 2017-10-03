Govt. engages IDB on improving public service

President David Granger yesterday met with Country Representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Sophie Makonnen and a team of technical officers to discuss the effective execution of Public Sector Investment Projects (PSIPs).

Makonnen was accompanied by IDB’s Senior Modernisation of State Specialist, Mariko Russell, and Project Leaders at Delivery Associates, Guilherme Trivellato, MSilvana Amaya and Juan Riesco.

Delivery Associates is an advisory firm that works with governments to improve effectiveness and accountability and to enhance in their capacity to deliver efficient public services to citizens across sectors.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan; and Minister of Public Affairs in the Ministry of the Presidency, Dawn Hastings-Williams; were present at the meeting, which was held at State House.

Since taking office, the administration has announced a number of measures to improve service including more training and even a public service college.

There have been complaints over the years of service at state institutions, including the delivery of birth and death certificates, among other things.