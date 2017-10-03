Govt. engages IDB on improving public service

Latest update October 3rd, 2017 12:59 AM
President David Granger yesterday met with Country Representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Sophie Makonnen and a team of technical officers to discuss the effective execution of Public Sector Investment Projects (PSIPs).
Makonnen was accompanied by IDB’s Senior Modernisation of State Specialist, Mariko Russell, and Project Leaders at Delivery Associates, Guilherme Trivellato, MSilvana Amaya and Juan Riesco.
Delivery Associates is an advisory firm that works with governments to improve effectiveness and accountability and to enhance in their capacity to deliver efficient public services to citizens across sectors.
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan; and Minister of Public Affairs in the Ministry of the Presidency, Dawn Hastings-Williams; were present at the meeting, which was held at State House.
Since taking office, the administration has announced a number of measures to improve service including more training and even a public service college.
There have been complaints over the years of service at state institutions, including the delivery of birth and death certificates, among other things.
Oct 03, 2017The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) Caribbean Invasion, International Drag meet was everything it promised as fans were treated with some scorching battles at the South Dakota Circuit...
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
In exactly one week from today, the PNC will have celebratory events of 60 years of existence. One solitary column on October... more
An evaluation of the feasibility study into the proposed bridge across the Demerara Harbour Bridge should be undertaken because... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also a Senior... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]