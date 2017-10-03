Latest update October 3rd, 2017 12:59 AM

GMRSC Caribbean Invasion drag meet… Shawn Persaud wins unlimited Class

Oct 03, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) Caribbean Invasion, International Drag meet was everything it promised as fans were treated with some scorching battles at the South Dakota Circuit on Sunday afternoon. More importantly, the reigning 2nd class champion, Shawn Persaud, who had shared with Kaieteur Sport his confidence of reigning supreme a class above in the unlimited category, followed through on his word with a blistering 8.311 seconds win, in his Toyota Caldina.
Persaud, who won the previous two locally hosted drag meets, pushed his Toyota Caldina to better his 8.4 seconds which was good enough to blow away the other competitors last March. This new 8.311 seconds personal best is the second fastest drag time in Guyana.
Julius Seunarine won the motorbike class in his 2008 Suzuki GSX-R.
The other winners of the day are as follows:
15 second class: Davendra Persaud –Toyota Corolla
14 second class: Shivan Raganauth – Toyota Sprinter
13 second class: Lawrence Bhagwadin –Toyota Glanza
12 second class: Aditia Budhram –Toyota Levin
11 second class: Rajesh Panday –Toyota Mark 2
10 second class: O’Neal Higgins –Toyota Caldina

