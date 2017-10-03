Latest update October 3rd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Essequibo kicks off Month of the Elderly activities

Oct 03, 2017 News 0

More than 500 pensioners on the Essequibo Coast were yesterday pampered with snacks as they awaited their monthly pensions at various post offices along the Coast. The surprise came as the Ministry of Social Protection partnered with the Sunrise Center, in observance of Month of the Elderly 2017.
Yesterday’s surprise snack was first on the Coalition government’s “to do list,” for this Month. It is anticipated that the elderly would continue to be pampered as the month progresses. A representative from the Sunrise Center said, “We would be randomly selecting pensioners as the month progresses. As we have selected these we’ll keep them as company for the day. We’ll ensure that their homes are cleaned. We’ll also be having pedicure and manicure available for our dear older ones.”
The Ministry of Social Protection on the other hand, is hoping to establish a group for the elderly. This, the Ministry believes, will foster an enjoyable ageing phase, as older ones interact and socialize with friends.

More in this category

Sports

GMRSC Caribbean Invasion drag meet… Shawn Persaud wins unlimited Class

GMRSC Caribbean Invasion drag meet… Shawn Persaud wins...

Oct 03, 2017

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) Caribbean Invasion, International Drag meet was everything it promised as fans were treated with some scorching battles at the South Dakota Circuit...
Read More
Lennox Braithwaite flawless ahead of Caribbean C/ships; Leo Romalho steps up

Lennox Braithwaite flawless ahead of Caribbean...

Oct 03, 2017

NAMILCO/EBFA 7-A-Side tourney… Miss World Guyana Vena Mookram urges teams and fans to always aim high

NAMILCO/EBFA 7-A-Side tourney… Miss World...

Oct 03, 2017

Elizabeth Styles E/Coast 40-over cricket… Buxton ‘A’ beat Plaisance by 76 runs

Elizabeth Styles E/Coast 40-over cricket…...

Oct 03, 2017

WICCBVI announces squad for Blind Cricket World Cup

WICCBVI announces squad for Blind Cricket World...

Oct 03, 2017

GABA/BANKS DIH Playoffs… Colts defend Under-23 and 2nd Division titles

GABA/BANKS DIH Playoffs… Colts defend Under-23 ...

Oct 03, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • A bridge too little

    An evaluation of the feasibility study into the proposed bridge across the Demerara Harbour Bridge should be undertaken because... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]