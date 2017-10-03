Essequibo kicks off Month of the Elderly activities

More than 500 pensioners on the Essequibo Coast were yesterday pampered with snacks as they awaited their monthly pensions at various post offices along the Coast. The surprise came as the Ministry of Social Protection partnered with the Sunrise Center, in observance of Month of the Elderly 2017.

Yesterday’s surprise snack was first on the Coalition government’s “to do list,” for this Month. It is anticipated that the elderly would continue to be pampered as the month progresses. A representative from the Sunrise Center said, “We would be randomly selecting pensioners as the month progresses. As we have selected these we’ll keep them as company for the day. We’ll ensure that their homes are cleaned. We’ll also be having pedicure and manicure available for our dear older ones.”

The Ministry of Social Protection on the other hand, is hoping to establish a group for the elderly. This, the Ministry believes, will foster an enjoyable ageing phase, as older ones interact and socialize with friends.