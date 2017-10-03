Essequibo kicks off Month of the Elderly activities

Latest update October 3rd, 2017 12:59 AM
More than 500 pensioners on the Essequibo Coast were yesterday pampered with snacks as they awaited their monthly pensions at various post offices along the Coast. The surprise came as the Ministry of Social Protection partnered with the Sunrise Center, in observance of Month of the Elderly 2017.
Yesterday’s surprise snack was first on the Coalition government’s “to do list,” for this Month. It is anticipated that the elderly would continue to be pampered as the month progresses. A representative from the Sunrise Center said, “We would be randomly selecting pensioners as the month progresses. As we have selected these we’ll keep them as company for the day. We’ll ensure that their homes are cleaned. We’ll also be having pedicure and manicure available for our dear older ones.”
The Ministry of Social Protection on the other hand, is hoping to establish a group for the elderly. This, the Ministry believes, will foster an enjoyable ageing phase, as older ones interact and socialize with friends.
Oct 03, 2017The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) Caribbean Invasion, International Drag meet was everything it promised as fans were treated with some scorching battles at the South Dakota Circuit...
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
In exactly one week from today, the PNC will have celebratory events of 60 years of existence. One solitary column on October... more
An evaluation of the feasibility study into the proposed bridge across the Demerara Harbour Bridge should be undertaken because... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also a Senior... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]