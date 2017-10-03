Claims of ancestral land ownership raises concerns for West Coast Berbice residents

Concerns have arisen in the village of Kingelly, West Coast Berbice, where approximately 150 families are opposed to evidence presented to the Commission that one Kojo McPherson, had owned the said village by Transport.

Mc Pherson is said to be the ancestor of Guyanese Trade Unionist, Lincoln Lewis.

Last month, Lewis presented a transport to the Commission of Inquiry, (COI) into African ancestral and other land issues purporting to show that West Coast Berbice villages were bought by his ancestor, Mc Pherson and hence should be given to his descendants.

Attorney at Law and Opposition Parliamentarian, Anil Nandlall, met with some of the affected persons, yesterday.

In a statement to the press, Nandlall explained that some of the persons are holders of Transports for lands in the village, which they occupy.

“These persons and others and their ancestors, have been in occupation of these lands for over 200 years, unopposed.”

Nandlall further explained for this reason that the Opposition had opposed the establishment of the COI into land ownership.

“I spoke on this issue at length on a Motion, which we presented in the National Assembly on this matter, opposing on the grounds that it would cause serious conflicts among segments of the population,” Nandlall said.

He said that recently, persons claiming to be descendants of McPherson have been holding meetings in the village and informing the residents that they will soon have to pay rent for the lands that they are occupying.

“These families now fear that they would lose their lands and their houses constructed thereon in which they have been living all their lives. They now wish to present their evidence to the COI.”

As such, the Attorney said that he wrote to the Commission on behalf of approximately 150 residents of Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice.

In the letter, the lawyer noted that his clients and their ancestors have been occupying lands in that village dating back over two hundred years.

“They and their ancestors/predecessors in title have been in peaceful and quiet enjoyment and occupation of these lands, unopposed by anyone and over the years have constructed dwelling houses thereon. These lands have been passed on from generation to generation. Some of them have acquired transports for the lands which they now occupy.”

“Some of these transports were issued over 100 years ago. The others would have acquired possessory title under known principles of law and would have long become the owners of these lands by virtue of the nature and quality of their occupations and that of their predecessors,” Nandlall said