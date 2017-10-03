Bath woman awaits fulfillment of PM’s promise

Latest update October 3rd, 2017 12:59 AM

The incomplete house with Harrichand underneath

With the recent freak storm that wreaked havoc at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice a few weeks ago, Sheila Harrichand, whose home collapsed during the storm is yet to receive assistance as promised by the Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.
Prime Minister Nagamootoo made the promise during a visit to the area last week.
The Prime Minister and a team from the Civil Defense Commission and the Region Five Democratic Council visited the affected victims and promised to assist in rebuilding the damaged structures. Harrichand was told that her home would be up before the day was complete. However, upon a return visit to the area it was noticed that some work was done on the house, but the structure was still without some walls and a roof. Harrichand was seen sitting beneath the structure in a makeshift “shack”.
The woman told this publication that she has no other choice since the house was left incomplete.
“Since the day the Prime Minister come they promised to put my house up back, when they leave the contractor work like half day Friday and Saturday one week ago because all my materials that I had they use it up so since then everything left just like this”, Harrichand said.
The woman stated that she contacted the region and it was told to her that “… the truck to bring the material break down”. She said that it has been difficult for her for the past two weeks, since she is forced to sleep, eat and practically live under the house.
“I normally do a quick cook like noodles or something, I can’t really do any big cook under here and I sleep right here, only when I have to bathe or use the washroom I go to the neighbours’ house, but it’s scary sleeping under here in the open, I had to run over to the neighbour early when the rain burst down”, the woman relayed.
Meanwhile, this publication was told that the materials are at the Regional Democratic Council awaiting distribution.

