Wins for Essequibo and Georgetown

Essequibo maintained their lead at the top of the points table with a 169-run win over Upper Corentyne, while Georgetown defeated West Demerara by six wickets when the fifth round Cricket Guyana Inc Jaguars three-day league concluded yesterday.

At Port Mourant, Essequibo resumed on 361-3 and progressed to 454 all out to lead by 297. Ricardo Adams struck 87, while Kemol Savory made 49 and Chaitram Persaud 24. Earlier Keemo Paul hammered 177and Kevon Boodie 59.

Bowling for Upper Corentyne, Eon Hooper bagged 7 wickets for 116 and David Latchaya 3 for 78. Batting a second time, Upper Corentyne were sent packing for 128. Bowling for Essequibo, Anthony Adams picked up 6 off 29, Ricardo Adams 2 for 52 and Akini Adams 1 for 14.

At the Tuschen ground, East Bank Essequibo, West Demerara resuming on 43 for 2, were bowled out for 186. Akshaya Persaud made 51 as Ashmead Nedd grabbed 6-76 and Steven Sankar 3-19. Georgetown needing 124 for victory, reached their target off 21.5 overs. Robin Bacchus hit an unbeaten 52 and Christopher Barnwell 47; Keshram Seyhodan took 3 for 31.