Some queries about the new harbour bridge to note

Latest update October 2nd, 2017 12:54 AM
Dear Editor,
A visit to the website of the company awarded the design of the Harbour Bridge (Lievense CSO) does not provide any supporting evidence of their expertise in the design of either Bascule or Lift Bridges (this is the component of the centre span that opens. The old McKenzie Bridge had this component, but I know not whether it was ever operational. It should be noted that it is standard practice following the award process for the short-listed companies, along with their scores, be published. Has the GoG done this? If not, will KN advocate for this? Is it known who the GoG engaged to evaluate the proposals?
A casual review of the proposed graphics of the bridge clearly establishes that the pier layout is inefficient, i.e., the spans are too short & therefore not economical. However, this may simply be a rendition, and not the final design. In conclusion, I would hope the proposed structure would not be constructed of steel. Also, can one be assured that other structure types were considered, since there are several other structures that would easily fit the bill, being able to accommodate ship traffic.
Dion Allicock
