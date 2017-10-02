Latest update October 2nd, 2017 12:54 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Some queries about the new harbour bridge to note

Oct 02, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
A visit to the website of the company awarded the design of the Harbour Bridge (Lievense CSO) does not provide any supporting evidence of their expertise in the design of either Bascule or Lift Bridges (this is the component of the centre span that opens.  The old McKenzie Bridge had this component, but I know not whether it was ever operational. It should be noted that it is standard practice following the award process for the short-listed companies, along with their scores, be published.  Has the GoG done this?  If not, will KN advocate for this?  Is it known who the GoG engaged to evaluate the proposals?
A casual review of the proposed graphics of the bridge clearly establishes that the pier layout is inefficient, i.e., the spans are too short & therefore not economical.  However, this may simply be a rendition, and not the final design. In conclusion, I would hope the proposed structure would not be constructed of steel.  Also, can one be assured that other structure types were considered, since there are several other structures that would easily fit the bill, being able to accommodate ship traffic.
Dion Allicock

More in this category

Sports

2017 Courts Pee wee football tournament off to a promising start

2017 Courts Pee wee football tournament off to a promising start

Oct 01, 2017

The 6th Annual Courts Pee wee football tournament got underway at Banks DIH’s Thirst Park ground with the march past yesterday before fourteen (14) under-11 clashes between 28 primary schools got...
Read More
Classic Ball Blasters Volleyball Club blank Surinamese counterparts on Goodwill Tour

Classic Ball Blasters Volleyball Club blank...

Oct 01, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Foo, Anderson power Lower Corentyne

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Foo,...

Oct 01, 2017

Archery Guyana at GTT’s Duck Curry Competition

Archery Guyana at GTT’s Duck Curry Competition

Oct 01, 2017

All systems are a go for today’s GMR&SC Caribbean Invasion

All systems are a go for today’s GMR&SC...

Oct 01, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Foster responds to Allicock’s letter

Letter to the Sports Editor…Foster responds...

Oct 01, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • A bridge too little

    An evaluation of the feasibility study into the proposed bridge across the Demerara Harbour Bridge should be undertaken because... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]