Region Four has highest number of child sex abuse cases

Director of Child Services, Ann Greene has said that Region Four has recorded the highest number of reported child sexual abuse in the country.

The CPA Director was at the time addressing a forum on the topic of child sexual on the occasion of Child Protection Week observed recently.

She noted that statistics reflect that Region Four has recorded the highest number of reported child sexual abuse cases, since it has the largest population of all the regions. Region Two has been recorded as having the highest rate of child sexual abuse cases. The Director emphasised that 424 child sexual abuse cases were reported for the first half of the year, noting that there many more, may have gone unreported.