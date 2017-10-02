Ministerial Task Force to donate lumber to hurricane-devastated islands

The Ministerial Task Force, overseeing the provision of aid to the recent hurricane-ravaged islands, is expected to donate 300 tons of lumber to countries in the Region.

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo disclosed the information at the launch of Agriculture month 2017.

A DPI release stated that he was at the time remarking on Guyana’s good fortune to have a number of natural resources and to not have been affected directly by the hurricanes. He shared his view that the disasters came as a result of the destruction of the ozone layer, due to the poor habits of mankind.

The Prime Minister said the Ministerial Task Force is soliciting assistance from the private sector, the government and the community at large to respond to Caribbean countries affected by the hurricanes.

“We have dispatched foods and medicines and soon some 300 tons of lumber and other hardware to help in the rebuilding effort in some of these islands,” he said.

He added, “We have to be the reservoir of hope in Guyana. The reservoir that tells our Caribbean people, that when you are in need we will be there to help you. Agriculture month gives us an opportunity to reflect on our potential.”

Over the past few months, islands in the Caribbean including Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Maarten, Tortola and Puerto Rico were devastated by Hurricanes Maria and Irma and are currently trying to recover.