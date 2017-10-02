Latest update October 2nd, 2017 12:34 AM

Minister Allicock has turned a blind eye to this violation

Oct 02, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
The residents of the Parikwaranau Village located in South-Central Rupununi, Region 9 (Upper Takatu – Upper Essequibo) are highly concerned that a known cattle rancher has taken over and fenced a portion of their titled village lands without their consent. This matter was brought to the attention of the Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Sydney Allicock about a year ago by the village council but to date nothing has been done.
The residents are claiming that while Minister Allicock has recently addressed the land boundaries of villages in the North Rupununi, he is deliberately refusing to address the Parikwaranau titled land encroachment by the known rancher which he is fully aware of. Villagers said that both Ministers Allicock and George Norton recently visited the Parikwaranau Village on 14th September, 2017 and informed villagers on their arrival that their visit is not to deal with land issues but to address other issues.
Minister Allicock instead advised residents to take their land problem to the Land Commission of Inquiry (COI) and who should be invited to the village. The residents are of the opinion that their current land problem is not one for the Land COI to solve but the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs (MOIPA).
The residents said that they will not be taking their village problem to the Land COI neither will the commission be invited into the village.
The Parikwaranau village residents are extremely disappointed over Minister Allicock’s refusal to settle their land problem with the known cattle rancher. They are wondering if it is a conflict of interest situation, then Minister Garrido-Lowe or a specially appointed person should take over. In the meanwhile, the problem is currently affecting the strategic development of the Parikwaranau Village
Peter Persaud

