Latest update October 2nd, 2017 12:54 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mabaruma’s Green Park to be commissioned by mid-October

Oct 02, 2017 News 0

 

With efforts to beautify the new town of Mabaruma, the Town Council is working towards completing its Green Park project by mid-October, 2017 .
According to Mabaruma Mayor, Henry Smith, President David Granger is expected to visit the region to plant the first tree in the park. This, he said, is also in keeping with the current countrywide tree planting exercise.
Smith explained that the park aims to benefit families within the Hosororo, Bumbury, Kuriabo and Wainaina areas.
“Inside the park, we will have some lights, seats and fruit trees. Trees indigenous to the region like soursop, mango, guava and avocado. We will also have flowering plants in concrete boxes, and lights powered by solar panels,” Smith said.
He also noted a sanitary block was commissioned specifically for persons using the park.
Alongside the park, a playground is under construction. The Mayor explained that the ground will be named after a well-known sportsman of the region, Augustine Solomon.

Contractors at the site of the green park

Augustine Solomon, sports stalwart of Mabaruma

Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with Solomon who recalled that in previous years, his father William Solomon, was also actively involved in sports within the region, and as a result, he followed in his footsteps.
“We had a ground up by the school (North West Secondary), but we had to give it up for the school…they (the government) told us they will find another spot for the ground, and now we have that spot,” Solomon said. He is honoured to have the ground named after him.
Solomon explained he is actively involved in cricket, football, volleyball and other sporting activities with young lads in the region, and believes the commissioning of the new ground will boost sports within the region, allowing more youths to represent the district.
On October 21, 2015, Mabaruma was officially declared a town, along with Bartica and Lethem.

A drawing of the proposed green park

More in this category

Sports

2017 Courts Pee wee football tournament off to a promising start

2017 Courts Pee wee football tournament off to a promising start

Oct 01, 2017

The 6th Annual Courts Pee wee football tournament got underway at Banks DIH’s Thirst Park ground with the march past yesterday before fourteen (14) under-11 clashes between 28 primary schools got...
Read More
Classic Ball Blasters Volleyball Club blank Surinamese counterparts on Goodwill Tour

Classic Ball Blasters Volleyball Club blank...

Oct 01, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Foo, Anderson power Lower Corentyne

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Foo,...

Oct 01, 2017

Archery Guyana at GTT’s Duck Curry Competition

Archery Guyana at GTT’s Duck Curry Competition

Oct 01, 2017

All systems are a go for today’s GMR&SC Caribbean Invasion

All systems are a go for today’s GMR&SC...

Oct 01, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Foster responds to Allicock’s letter

Letter to the Sports Editor…Foster responds...

Oct 01, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • A bridge too little

    An evaluation of the feasibility study into the proposed bridge across the Demerara Harbour Bridge should be undertaken because... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]