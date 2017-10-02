Local boxers for Jamaica

The Guyana Boxing Association intends to send a team of four boxers and one official to the inaugural Guyana versus Jamaica competition to be held in St Elizabeth, Jamaica on Saturday October 7.

The Land of Many Waters is expected to be represented by four pugilists all of whom won gold medals at the last Caribbean Development tournament.

Middleweight Desmond Amsterdam, Welterweight Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis, lightweight Joel Williamson and bantamweight Clairmont ‘Cartel’ Gibson are expected to depart for the Land of Wood and Water on Friday.

GBA president Steve Ninvalle said that he is working closely with Fly Jamaica in order to get the team to Jamaica safe and sound. Saturday’s competition is viewed as much needed preparation for the next Caribbean Development Tournament scheduled for St Lucia in December.