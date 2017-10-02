Lethem woman calls on cops to probe son’s death

A mother, down on her luck, is turning to the media, for assistance to highlight what she believes is a deliberate ploy by some persons to cover up the true circumstances of her son’s death.

Waheeda Ramcharran of Tabatinga, Lethem travelled from her home in Region Nine to Georgetown in a bid to get the attention of the authorities.

She is hoping that the Force would launch an investigation into the death of her 26-year-old son, Dinish Ramcharran.

Ramcharran died on May 14, 2017, reportedly as a result of a truck accident in Lethem. However, his mother, Waheeda, is contending that this is not the truth.

The grieving mother old Kaieteur News that she has reasons to disbelieve the story initially put forward by those present at the time of her son’s demise.

Initial reports had indicated that Ramcharran was pronounced dead on arrival at the Lethem Hospital after he fell from a truck he was travelling in on May 14, last.

But contrary to those reports, his mother said that she uncovered proof to suggest otherwise. The woman said that months after her son died, she mounted her own investigation.

Ramcharran said that as a result she located an eyewitness to the alleged crime, and that person gave a completely different account.

According to the Ramcharran, the eyewitness’s account suggested that “my son didn’t die because of any accident.

“The person, who was there, gave me a different story, my son was with his friends and they had a disagreement and he was pushed off that lorry. And another vehicle belonging to the relatives of the persons he had accompanied to the creek ran over him.”

Ramcharran said that eyewitness has since provided the police at Lethem with a statement but an investigation is yet to take place.

As such, the woman is of the view that the police in Lethem are reluctant to investigate the crime.

She suggested that this is due to the close link ranks at the Lethem Police Station share with persons involved in the alleged crime.

“These are people of influence and it like they want to cover it up. But my son was gainfully employed as a driver; he had his own truck and he was contributing to his home and society, “she said.

The mother has therefore reached to the authorities in Georgetown, but her story has not been given the attention she thinks it deserves.

She is now hoping that the media can bring attention on her plight.