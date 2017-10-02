Headmaster Harrinarine is ‘father’ to 600 students

Guyana is in the midst of a new educational era. There is a transition to more thorough achievement standards and better student evaluation. There is a focus on technology and its potential to personalise learning.

With such a changing tide, Guyana’s educators have become even more important. Their task is one that has become more honourable, yet weighty and taxing. But regardless of how strenuous the job may turn out to be, 47-year-old educator, Mr. Harrinarine has no intention of being anything less than dedicated, passionate and respectful of his profession.

Born February 13, the meticulous and hardworking Headmaster of West Demerara Secondary School who has no biological children of his own says that he finds great satisfaction and fulfillment in ‘fathering’ 600 students.

In an interview with Kaieteur News, the educator of almost 30 years said that he was convinced that teaching was his calling since his childhood days.

“My parents, Babul and Lucky Narine, who are deceased, were not rich. They were farmers. My dad even had a part time job as a watchman. My mom was a vendor and she sold the produce from our farm. Many times, I assisted her in selling at the market as a young boy. They could not read and write. But my parents still pushed for me to get an education. When I wrote my exams, I got Vreed-en-Hoop Community High School. And at that time, that was considered a failure.

“But when I started there in 1981, it was clear in my first year that I was not going to be a failure. I got first place in my class and that was such a game changer for me. It altered how I thought of myself and I recognised, there and then, that I had the potential to do better and to be better. I just needed to be dedicated and make the sacrifice.”

The educator added, “I must also say that my teachers were instrumental in that new outlook I had of myself. Motivated by my improvements, I went on to write my Secondary School Proficiency Exam again and I got Patentia Secondary School. I went there from 1986 to 1989. At that school, I was the head prefect and I took great pride in the responsibilities offered there to me. It was there that I was converted to Christianity too. In fact, there are four or five pastors who came out of that school too…”

Harrinarine shared that in 1989, he became part of the National Service Cadet Camp in Berbice. He noted that the teachings there certainly fashioned him into the disciplined individual he is today.

INTRODUCTION TO TEACHING

After noticing his affinity for helping others in their subjects, Harrinarine’s headmaster at Patentia Secondary School was the first to recommend that he be recruited as an acting teacher. One can conclude that it was there that Harrinarine’s love for teaching blossomed. He taught at the institution from 1989 to 1991.

“I believe that teaching was not a choice but a calling for me. When I started it, I just knew that I had found my path; and it was the beginning of my journey to an extremely fulfilling and satisfying career. After finishing my stint at Patentia, I decided to attend the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE). In those times, there were hard days. It was fun but hard. It is not something you were even encouraged to do. In fact, I was often times persuaded to join the banking sector due to my love for Mathematics.”

Harrinarine continued, “But I am happy that I did not listen to the naysayers. And I am thankful to Myrna Bernard, wife of the former Education Minister, Deryck Bernard. She allowed me to stay in the college because my parents could not afford my commute to and from the institution.”

At CPCE, Harrinarine studied Mathematics and did a minor course in Computer Science. He finished his studies in 1993 and returned to Patentia Secondary to continue his teaching career there. His journey at that learning institute would come to an end in 2006 as Harrinarine saw another opportunity for growth.

He told Kaieteur News that there was a vacancy at the West Demerara Secondary School for a Head of their Business Department. Confident that he could be considered for the post, Harrinarine sent in an application and as he had hoped, he was accepted with open arms.

“When I got there, I was managing the Business Department. I love teaching Business, Mathematics and Economics. I love Mathematics more but Economics is also a subject area that is one of the most exciting fields for me. It speaks of opportunity costs, knowing what to produce, when and at what time…So I really enjoyed being the Head of that Department.”

With his dedication and love for teaching being undeniably visible, Harrinarine was offered a scholarship by the Government of Guyana in 2008 to pursue his Masters Degree in Education, Management and Supervision. Upon completion, he was promoted to Deputy Head teacher of West Demerara Secondary School in 2010. He then became Headmaster in 2014.

Harrinarine notes that the students there are respectful, courteous and disciplined. He is extremely pleased at how far he has come and is determined to father 600 more students to the pinnacle of success on an annual basis.

PROUD MASHRAMANI WINNER

While he is a disciplined and dedicated head teacher, Harrinarine also has an entertaining side. He is a lover of Guyana’s Mashramani celebrations. It therefore comes as no surprise that he recently entered the Mashramani 2018 theme competition. And guess what? He won!

His proposed theme was, “Let’s cooperate and celebrate Republic 48.”

Harrinarine has several awards and certificates for his accomplishments but this win certainly means the world to him.