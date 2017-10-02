Guyana needs ten regional libraries with ICT centres

Dear Editor,

Much has been said about improving education standards in Guyana and the wider world. Education opens us all to a world of opportunities. In getting educated, we learn to develop our skillset which improves our chances of getting a good job and increases our job satisfaction. It helps us to communicate better with our peers. So, how can a poor country like Guyana citizens get educated when there are not enough resources to do so? The first step would be to improve on literacy skills by improving reading, writing and mathematics skills. We all need to learn to read better and comprehend what we read.

I suggest that the APNU+AFC Government of President David Granger look into building 10 Regional Libraries with ICT centres incorporated. This will provide the populace, young and old, with the opportunity to improve their literacy skills. The cost would be in the region of US$1m per library plus ICT Centre (GYD200m per library plus ICT Centre). Total Cost of about US$10m (GYD2Bn).This would benefit the majority of the populace better than the Guyana Marriott Hotel which cost about US$60m+ which is really for the elites in society. Even IF it costs US$2.5m per library plus ICT Centre that still only amounts to US$25m (about GYD5Bn).There is about US$500m in the Treasury, so there is money available to build 10 Libraries plus ICT centres. Education is a long term process. The question is, is there enough political will to educate the populace in Guyana?

On another matter; over the last 15 years, Guyana has progressed economically, socially and politically. When I think back to what was happening 15 years ago, I realise that like many Guyanese, I do not want Guyana to regress to those lost years. The challenge for the APNU+AFC Government of President David Granger is to keep Guyana progressing as the electorate has given them this mandate. On the economic front: Guyana is regressing slightly due to the lack of significant job creation and the closing-off of job opportunities to Guyanese. On the social front: Guyana is socially stable. On the political front, things could be better but has been hindered by the Government hauling in for questioning members of the political Opposition without charging them. All in all, Guyana is in a better place economically, socially and politically than it was 15 years ago.

It is felt that Guyana is in good hands under the President David Granger Administration by myself (who is a PPP/C supporter) at least. There are hiccups (or, bumbling by the Administration) but which Government does not have them? What needs to be done to improve Guyana’s performance is to attract local investment from the Private Sector as well as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from abroad. As an example, has the Private Sector taken a very close look at investing in Linden?

Linden, with its cheap labour and cheap electricity, should have become a major manufacturing town by now. An opportunity exists for the Private Sector to get in to Linden early so that they can benefit. I can think of one business opportunity that the Private Sector can push in Linden. That is, building about 5,000 to 10,000 computers for Guyana and CARICOM in Linden. It is time to put aside our differences and work for the betterment of all Guyanese!

Sean Ori