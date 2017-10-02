GTT National Indoor Championships…GCC and Old Fort clubs dominate finals

Latest update October 2nd, 2017 12:54 AM
Bounty GCC continued their unrivalled success in the GTT National Indoor Hockey championship with another 1st division title. In the playoff, they were up against the impressive Old Fort unit that took the game to a shootout after a 4-4 full-time draw.
Dwayne Scott scored 2 field goals, while Orland Semple and Jason-Ray Khalil scored one each for GCC. Two (2) field goals and a penalty corner completed Ascofu Simon’s hat-trick for Old Fort, while Joel Gaskin’s field goal was needed to draw the game at full-time. GCC were more composed in their 2-1 penalty triumph for the 1st Division title.
Old Fort Warriors were crowned champions in the men’s 2nd Division after a gritty 3-2 win over GCC Pitbulls in the final. Jason Clarke netted 2 goals, a penalty corner and a penalty stroke to lead OLD Fort’s charge, while his teammate Omar Hopkinson’s solitary strike made the difference as Pitbull’s Andrew Xavier’s brace of penalty corners was not enough to prevent the upset.
GCC Vintage capped off their impressive run in the veteran’s division with an extravagant 10-4 thrashing of Old Fort Go Getters in the final. Five (5) goals from Dwayne Scott, a hat-trick from Phillip Fernandes and a field goal each from Patrick Edghill and Orson Ferguson rounded off Vintage’s scoring.
In the ladies final, favourites Pizza Hut GCC overcame Inet Lynx 4-1 with a brace of goals from Shebiki Baptitse and Sonia Jardine. Renee Edwards scored the only goal for the Lynx, a penalty corner during the first half.
