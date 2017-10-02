GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Lower Corentyne register emphatic win over East Coast

Johnson, Smith & Permaul shine with the ball

By Sean Devers

Led by incisive fast bowling by Raun Johnson and Nail Smith, Lower Corentyne registered their third win on the penultimate day of their GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League cricket match when they beat East Coast by an innings and 141 runs at Lusignan yesterday.

Resuming on their overnight score of 343-3, Lower Corentyne batted for 35 minutes before declaring on 405-7 off 109.3 overs. Kelvon Anderson progressed to 120 with nine fours, while Seon Hetymer made 48.

Kumar Bishundyal (4-51) and Amir Khan (2-71) did the damage for East Coast who fell for 97 in reply as only Ramnarine Chatura, who three fours and a six in 33 offered resistance.

Veerasammy Permaul finished with 4-22, pacer Nail Smith 3-28 and Raun Johnson 2-19 were the architects of destruction.

Following-on East Bank reached 167 with Amir Khan (50), Kamesh Yadram (31) and Chatura (26) showing fight.

Johnson (6-36), Kassim Khan (2-57), Smith (1-33) and Permaul (1-37) were the wicket takers in the second innings.

When play resumed in sultry conditions yesterday, Anderson added 17 to first day score with two fours, one of which was possibly the shot of the match; an impeccably timed and placed cover drive off Chanderpaul Hemraj before he was dismissed to Khan at 365-4.

Hetymer began on 29 and hit Bishundyal for six before he was stumped off Bishundyal at 396-6, while Devon Clements (4) was removed by Khan at 377-5, while Veerasammy Permaul hit Khan for consecutive sixes to bring up the 400.

When Permaul (17) ran past one from Bishundyal and was stumped at which time the declaration was made.

When East Coast began their reply, Brian Sattuar (2) was LBW to Nail Smith and Gavin Boodwah (2) caught off Raun Johnson off consecutive balls to leave on them on 2-4.

Bhaskar Yadram (9) was sent packing by Smith at 24-3 before Joshua Persaud counter-attacked the bouncers by hooking Smith just over the head of Johnson at long-leg for six and pulled the next ball for four as he fought fire with fire on track which offered good carry for the pacers.

Kamesh Yadram (0) had his stumps knocked out when changed his length at 44-5.

When Persaud (17) miss-hit a sweep in Permaul’s second over and was caught by Smith on the mid-wicket boundary at 48-6 East Coast were in real danger.

Ramnarine Chatura used his feet and dispatched left-arm spinner Kasim Khan for a one-bounce boundary over long-on and along Amir Khan survived to Lunch with East Coast wobbling on the ropes at 65-6, needing another 140 to avoid an innings defeat.

After the interval the last four wickets tumbled for 32 runs as Jonathon Foo bowled Kumar Bishundyal (10) at 65-7 before Permaul had Amir Khan (10) stumped, trapped Chatura LBW and Royston Simon for a duck to end the innings.

Asked to follow-on, with a deficit of 308, East Bank lost Sattuar for a duck as Smith struck at 10-1 before Boodwah threw his around and hit three fours and a six before Johnson got rid of him at 33-2.

Hemraj (5) edged Johnson to slip at 39-3, while Johnson got rid of Persaud for a duck at 41-4, Bhaskar Yadram hit three fours in 16 before he edge him to Devon Clements at first slip eight minutes before Tea and the home team were crumbling at 50-5.

After Tea, which was taken with the score on 52-5, Chatura and Kamesh Yadram both looked determined to offer fight and Chatura played an impeccable cover drive off Kassim Khan which galloped to the boundary.

The 18-year-old Chatura (26) dominated the stand before punched Khan and the ball rebounded from the silly mid-off fielder for Gajanand Singh at slip to take the catch to leave the score on 89-6 and end the promising 39-run stand.

Yadram, who played the supporting role with Chatura, played three elegant off side drives off Permaul which all went for boundaries but was soon taken at leg-slip off Khan at 112-7.

Amir Khan pounced on a short ball from Johnson, sliced it to the backward point boundary and blasted Kassim Khan for an on-side boundary before Bishundyal (9) at 145-8 to give Johnson his second five-wicket in the tournament.

Cordell Mars (0) never suggested permanence and was bowled by Johnson without addition to the score.

Amir Khan lofted Kassim Khan for two sixes before he was last out, caught on the boundary as Kassim finished the game in two days.