GAPF/Fitness Express Raw Nationals…Lisa Oudit (Buddy’s) and Vijai Rahim (Hardcore Barbell Club) are Overall winners

Buddy’s Gym’s Lisa Oudit copped the Overall Best Lifter award on the distaff side, while Berbice’ Vijai Rahim of the Hadcore Barbell Club achieved a similar feat among the males when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) held its Fitness Express sponsored RAW Nationals yesterday at the Saints Stanislaus College, Brickdam, Georgetown.

Upper Demerara Barbel Club’s Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney, one of the strongest men in the land, reminded all of that, once again when he squatted his way to 700lbs to set the platform for his eventual triumph in the 120kg Male Masters 1 and Open divisions.

Oudit, competing in the 84kg category did not only dominate her fellow peers to win her category, but did so in style as she set new Squat, Bench Press, Deadlift and Total records in the process.

Rahim, who has continues to improve by leaps and bounds stepped up to the 74kg class and took the top spot ahead of Donnell Perry of Life Fitness Gym.

Oudit set a new National 84kg Squat Record of 130.5kg to erase the previous standard set by Jackey Toney. Her new Bench Press Record of 60.5kg is better than the previous best held by Jackey Toney. Oudit also set new standards for Deadlift and Total which were also previously held by Jackey Toney. The new Deadlift record is 135.5, while the new Total record is 326.5.

Also setting new records yesterday was Total Fitness Gym’s Arif Immamdeen who competed in the 66kg class where he set new Junior National Squat, Deadlift and Total records, erasing his old marks in the process.

His new Squat record now stands at 175kg, Deadlift record is now 215kg, while the Total record is now 485kg.

Following are the other results on the day: 72kg Female Junior 1st Place Grace Babb (Tower Gym), 72kg Female Open 1st Place Grace Babb (Tower Gym), 72kg Female Open 2nd Place Indra Mekdeci (Buddy’s Gym), 72kg Female Open 3rd Place Blossom Babb (Tower Gym).

53kg Male Junior 1st Place Neezam Deepan (Fitness Gym), 53kg Male Open 1st Place NeezamDeepan (Fitness Gym), 59kg Male Open 1st Place Navindra Tamasar (Total Fitness Gym), 59kg Male Open 2nd Place Dwayne Welch (Buddy’s Gym), 66kg Male Junior 1st place ArifImmadeen (Total Fitness Gym), 66kg Male Open 1st Place Derran Harris (Hardcore Gym), 66kg Male Open 2nd Place Arif Immadeen (Total Fitness Gym), 74kg Male Open 1st place Vijai Rahim (Hardcore barbell Club), 74kg Male Open 2nd place Donnell Perry (Life Fitness Gym).

83kg Male Junior 1st place Johnny Seecharran (Life Gym), 83kg Male Sub Junior 1st place Brandon Badal (Life Gym), 83kg Male Open 1st Place Hardat Tarson (Hardcore Barbell Club), 83kg Male Open 2nd Place Phillip Romalho (Buddy’s Gym), 83kg Male Open 3rd Place Vickram Panday (Hardcore Barbell Club), 93kg Male Master 2, 1st Place Joseph Stoll (Buddy’s Gym), 93kg Male Open 1st Place FerozeHussain (Buddy’s Gym), 93kg Male Open 2nd Place Joseph Stoll (Buddy’s Gym), 105kg Male Open 1st Place Christopher Richards (Tower Gym), 120kg Male Master 1, 1st Place Colin Chesney (Upper Demerara Barbell Club), 120kg Male Open 1st Place Colin Chesney (Upper Demerara Barbell Club).