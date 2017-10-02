GABA/Banks DIH playoffs…Colts sweep Under-23 finals; Plaisance win game 2 in Open Division

Latest update October 2nd, 2017 12:54 AM
The Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association/Powerade/Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water leagues have reached the playoffs stage.
The latest action saw Plaisance Guardians rebounding to win game two of the 1st Division finals against Colts, while Colts Basketball Club retained their Under-23 title by sweeping Pacesetters.
1st Division finals, Game two
Following their loss in Game 1, Plaisance Guardians have bounced back to win the 2nd of the three (3) game finals against defending Open Division champions Bounty Colts. Guardians won 88-69, led by an impressive 37 points from Nikolai Smith who got support from Malcolm Powdar (14 points).
Shelroy Thomas (23 points) and Stanton Rose (16) top scored for Colts in the losing effort. Game 3 of the 1st Division finals will be contested on Wednesday night at the Burnham hard-court.
Under-23 Finals, Game two
In game 2 of the Under-23 division finals, Bounty Colts followed up their 76-67 win in game 1 on Saturday with an 85-62 thrashing of Pacesetters on Sunday night, to close off the 3-game finals in two nights.
Timothy Thompson continued to show why he’s the best player in the Under-23 league with a disciplined 29-points top performance that led Colts to victory again, with support coming from skipper Lemuel Grant with 17 points.
Quincy Dos Santos (26 points) played well in Pacesetters’ loss on Sunday night, but his effort coupled with Marvin Durant’s 8 was not enough to earn them a 3-game playoff.
