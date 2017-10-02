Female entrepreneurs to partake in global summit set for India

Three female entrepreneurs have been selected to represent Guyana at the upcoming eighth annual Global Entrepreneur Summit (GES) to be held from November 28 to 30 in Hyderabad, India.

Those who will be participating in this gathering of emerging entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from around the world are Abbigale Loncke, Founder/CEO of Community Health Care (CHC) Agency; Arifa Mohamed, Founder of iMED Guyana and Jubilante` Cutting President of the Guyana Animation Network (GAN).

This year’s summit is being held under the theme, ‘Women First, Prosperity for All, highlighting the critical role women play in fostering global growth and prosperity.’

The summit will be hosted for the first time in South Asia and will highlight India’s enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

At GES 2017, over 1,500 attendees, including entrepreneurs, investors, educators, government officials and business representatives will showcase the full measure of the entrepreneurial talent from diverse backgrounds across the world. Through networking, mentoring and workshops, the GES empowers entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas, build partnerships, secure funding and create innovative products and services that will transform societies for better tomorrow, www.ges2017.gov.in/about.html said.

Loncke successfully participated in the 2016 Young Leaders of the America’s Initiative (YLAI) and was among a group of participants that met Former US President Barrack Obama, in Peru for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative Summit (APEC).

CHC was birthed about two years ago after Loncke struggled to find home care for her grandfather.

Realizing that this was a problem faced by many families, she started the agency which provides personal care, companionship, housekeeping, medication reminders, meal preparation and if requested live in care for the elderly. It has also created employment for young women.

Headed by Cutting, GAN, which has been operating officially for a year, is a non-profit organization driven by animation, youth, creativity, the arts and digital media.

Cutting, a former student of the Bishop’s High School became interested in animation in 2013, after partaking in the CARICOM Girls in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) day.

GAN’s focus is backed by the mission to provide and optimize local opportunities for children and youth, freelancers, digital content creators, animators, producers, directors, artists, students and other members of Guyana’s creative community.

iMED Guyana which is slated to be launched next year, is Guyana’s first on-demand doctor, an app that will enable people to access licensed care practitioners in an affordable way. Mohamed’s healthcare and life science start up aims at improving lives through checkups, making diagnosis and even prescribing medications.