Drunk cop knocks down female motorcyclist

An intoxicated police constable was taken into custody after knocking down a 44-year-old female motorcyclist about 14:30hrs yesterday on the Ruimveldt Public Road.

Police identified the victim as Gem Simone Hall of Lot 22 Walker Terrace Street, Castello Housing Scheme.

According to a release, the police rank was driving motor car PSS 4303 north on the Ruimveldt Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate when he struck down the motorcyclist.

Police said that a breathalyzer test done on the police constable found him to be over the legal alcohol consumption limit. The police said that all documents for the vehicle are expired.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which a woman was shot in the foot at around 21:00hrs on Saturday, at Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

A release stated that two men, both armed with handguns had an argument, during which they discharged rounds at each other.

A 26 year old female resident who was in the vicinity was shot in her left foot.

She is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a stable condition.