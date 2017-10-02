Adana Homes of Canada provides cricket gears for Everest CC

ADANA HOMES, A Canadian Realty Brokerage Inc has invested in the development of young cricketers of the Everest Cricket Club located at Camp Road, Georgetown.

The sponsorship was initiated by Anil Beharry, former president of the Berbice Cricket Board through Satishwar Persaud, the Broker Owner of the Company. Persaud, an ardent cricket fan is the owner of Cambridge Jaguars CC in Canada. His team reached the final of a recent competition held there. After being approached, Persaud acceded to the request without any hesitation.

At a simple ceremony held recently at Everest CC, the kit of SS gears consisting of one gear bag, four pairs of batting gloves, three pairs of batting pads, one pair of wicketkeeping pad and gloves, two helmets, two thigh pads, two batting inners and one box of red balls worth a total value of $113,000, was handed over the club executives in the presence of players and their parents.

Persaud said that he is happy to be part of this gesture and will continue to make meaningful contributions to the country of his birth. He added that when approached by Beharry, he knew it was a good cause and wished the players well, while challenging them to make a difference in Guyana and West Indies cricket.

Beharry thanked his friend, Persaud for providing the gears for the young cricketers. He said that is it a great joy to share and care and he is happy to be part of this gesture. Beharry commended the club for their recent interest in the development of cricketers, the young ones in particular and he hoped this generosity can help the club to win competitions and more importantly, produce more national and international cricketers. He urged the youths to follow in the footsteps of test opener Rajendra Chandrika and other regional and international cricketers produced by the club over the years and even do better.

Speaking on behalf of the Everest Cricket Club, Juanita Mootoo thanked ADANA HOMES for this timely intervention. She said that the club is heavily concentrating on their youths so as to rebuild a stronger cricket structure with the aim of producing more Guyana and West Indies players. She also thanked Beharry for the role he played in acquiring the sponsorship.