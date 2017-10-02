A question Guyanese must demand PPP leaders answer

In 2005, the Unites States Government, acting on information received, suspended the diplomatic and non-immigrant visas of Guyana’s Minister of International Trade, Clement Rohee. His president at the time, Bharrat Jagdeo, did not see it fit to suspend him until the Americans reinstated the documents. Rohee’s Cabinet status continued even under a new president, Donald Ramotar.

The American policy is not to comment on immigration matters, so twelve years after, we do not know why the action was taken against Rohee. Maybe, a Guyanese organisation in the US can now file a Freedom of Information application to get the details. Rohee, Jagdeo and Ramotar know why the visas were suspended.

US authorities give reasons why even a non-immigrant application is refused. In most cases, they will inform the applicant that he/she does not have sufficient ties to Guyana to motivate a return home. A number of gold miners had their visas cancelled a year ago and they were informed that they broke US law by the unapproved export of gold.

Rohee’s letter had to carry an explanation for two reasons; he was a government minister entitled to diplomatic privilege under the Geneva Convention, so the US would not have flippantly abrogated his diplomatic permit to enter the US to conduct international duties. Secondly, the US would not treat a member of a foreign conduct so discourteously by not informing him of a reason for the visa withdrawal.

You pick up the newspaper every day and some fallen mandarin of the PPP sermonises Guyana with fake news of two kinds – the glory of the Jagdeo’s era and the terrible governance of a two-year-old administration. No one believes their asininities because every day the depravities of the Jagdeo epoch go on display. Let us look at the latest criminal act of the Jagdeo regime that has been exposed.

A Brazilian man escapes from jail in his country after conviction for killing his wife. In jail, he killed other people. He ran away to Guyana and became a multi-millionaire (that is, in American dollars). This guy was high profiled in this country because of his wealth. He may have had a Guyanese passport, had Guyanese business licences in the area he conducted his affairs, and had valid gun permits. Rewind the tape to the time of Jagdeo and Rohee. This man got these documents under those PPP leaders. Fast forward the tape to July 2017.

If a school boy in 2017 is found with a Mercedes Benz in his yard and he is the nephew of an APNU+AFC minister, the letter-writers will inform newspaper readers of corruption. But these letter-writers have no interest in going up to Clement Rohee and saying, “With due respect Sir, I am batting for the PPP to return to power. I am bowling the APNU+AFC out of power and so you can help me to win the game by helping me to convince voters that you were not corrupt. So please tell the public why your two visas were suspended.”

Times like these, this country ought to miss, Eusi Kwayana. I know, I miss him. If Kwayana were in Guyana, as soon as the government changed hands in May 2015, Kwayana would have taken out a private criminal charge against Leslie Ramsammy for Ronald Waddell’s death and the violation of Guyana’s laws for the purchase of that infamous spy equipment.

There are some PPP letter writers (all of them are PPP parliamentarians so they are playing to their own gallery), who want you to reply to them so in the ensuing debate the public will get to read about their egregious fake news and alternative facts.

I am not going to fall into that trap. I will not mention their names, not even in passing. My role as a commentator and social activist is a simple one – write to expose the massive criminalities that took place under Jagdeo and Ramotar. And two, as a social activist, agitate to bring former PPP ministers to justice for these criminalities. These depravities involve violent acts of which I will name a few.

I believe high up the power chain, the plot to harm me on two occasions were hatched. I think there is evidence to prove that just as the Burnham administration had to know about the Rodney murder, the Jagdeo Cabinet had to know about the conspiracy to assassinate Ronald Waddell.

It is my unshakeable feeling that the murder of Courtney Crum Ewing was a demonic plan by the government of the day. This government is losing political capital; the longer it takes to jail members of the Jagdeo/Ramotar cabals for colossal criminalities.