A dangerous misconception of Human Resource Management

Dear Editor,

In his comments on my recent letter to the media on repatriates, ‘Kassem’, a regular commentator on letters to the editor declared: “HRM job is a piece of kake” compared to others. I assume that ‘kake’ was a typo for cake as in the usual expression of simplicity: ‘a piece of cake’; I also hope that he did not deliberately mean our colloquial miasmatic ‘kaka’ or even the New Zealand parrot because some HRM officials might be talking like the bird. In any event, as an experienced and seriously committed HRM professional, I take umbrage to such an uninformed, unbridled affront to a critical and demanding profession.

Kassem might be excused if, as it appears, his experience was limited to the simple ‘record keeping’ aspects of HRM; however, he and others like him need to know that Human Resource Management is as serious a discipline as any other; it’s primary base is in the behavioral sciences which is as demanding as any other discipline.

Formal qualifications in HRM require tertiary qualifications and post-graduate training lasting as long as any other discipline. The fact that it is a new professional discipline relative to engineering, medicine, law etc, etc does not diminish its status or demands or impact on organizations and businesses.

The business world, the fields of institutional, governmental and non-governmental organizations are increasingly realizing the uniquely important and critical role of the human factor in their various spheres of operation; those who fail to do so soon realise the folly of their insensitivity.

I would not be surprised if the foregoing is seen as self-serving but I cannot ignore the years of positive feedback I have had from colleagues in other professions virtually across the world who have acknowledged the valuable and critical inputs from myself and teams of other HRM professionals that I have had the pleasure of leading.

Besides, I do not think that the type of derogatory, belittling comments by Kassem should go unchallenged in light of the value-added necessarily associated with the HRM profession.

NowrangPersaud