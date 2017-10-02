7th Annual Courts 10k…Cleveland Forde wins 6th Open title; Ashanti Scott is women’s champion

As expected, Cleveland “The little Kenyan” Forde blew away the competition to win his 6th COURTS 10k Male Open road race title in a time of 33 minutes 37 seconds, while Ashanti Scott won the female Open division in 43 minutes 8 seconds yesterday morning.

The 7th edition of this event saw a record number of participants taking the 10k route that started and finished at the COURTS Guyana Inc. Main Street branch at 6:15hrs. The Male Open division saw a repeat of last year’s podium finish as road race king Cleveland Forde was followed by Winston Missigher (33 minutes 45 seconds) who had a photo finish ahead of Cleveland Thomas (33minutes 46 seconds).

Ashanti Scott finished over 2 minutes ahead of 2nd place Leyanna Charles (45 minutes 38 seconds) and 3rd place Joanna Archer (46 minutes 05 seconds) in the Women’s Open division. Alisha Fortune predictably was the top female Over-35 athlete and finished in a time of 51 minutes 37 seconds in the female veteran’s race. Cyrleen Phillips was 2nd followed by Carla Adams and Indira Singh 4th.

There were three age categories for the veteran’s men. Michael Davidson won the 40-50 years division, Gary Hartog was unmatched in the 51-60 years race, while Llewellyn Gardner was on top in the Men’s Over 60 category.

Rickie Williams (35m 05s) won the Boys 16-19 category ahead of South American Youth Games bronze medalist, Anfernee Headecker (35m 58s) and Delroy Leitch (36m 52s) who finished third. Meanwhile, Maria Urquart copped the Girls 16-19 crown, finishing over 3 minutes ahead of Ann Ignacio who finished second and Sheama Tyrell was the third Under-20 young woman to finish the race.

A special 1-mile event was held for Under-16 participants. Alex Hartog (5m 47s) was the boys champion followed closely by Troy Stephen (5m 50s) and Nkruma Hutson (6m 10s) in third place. Meanwhile, the diminutive Keshawna Harding won the girl’s 1600m (1 mile) in 6 minutes 6 seconds. Shauntell Venture (6m 27s) proudly crossed the line for a 2nd place finish, while Deshawna Harding (6m 28s) was third.