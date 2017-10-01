Works commence on Poker Street Koker

By Enid Joaquin

Works commenced on the old koker at Poker Street, Burnham Drive, Wismar Linden, with broken components of the structure being extracted to make way for the new one.

The activity was greeted with relief by several residents who, over the years, suffered from severe flooding during high tides, due to the malfunctioning koker.

Just three months ago, the homes and yards of over eighty residents were inundated by flood waters, due to the high tides, which the malfunctioning koker could not keep out, and incessant rainfall.

Regional Chairman, Rennis Morian who had paid a visit to the residents during their period of distress, had promised that the situation would be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

Morian in an invited comment, yesterday, said that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure had responded to the RDC’s calls for help in getting the koker fixed.

“This is something that we had been calling for, for some time now, so we are happy that something is being done before the rainy season sets in.”

Several residents of Poker Street and surrounding areas said that they are happy that the koker is finally being fixed.

“Is a long time people in this area suffering from flooding because of this koker, so this is long overdue,” one resident pointed out.

Another resident said that after the Koker door had fallen off, it was stolen and sold off as scrap metal.

“So all the years we were suffering because of that, because without the door the water just rushes in whenever there are high tides.”

The woman expressed relief that finally Poker Street residents would see an end to flooding.

Morian, who visited affected residents after the last flood almost three months ago, had opined that the collapsed koker was responsible, and that the situation was further exacerbated by the extremely high tides and incessant rainfall.

He subsequently made calls to the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and other relevant agencies including the Civil Defence Commission and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, to seek help on the way forward.