Latest update October 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tax Evasion Racket…GRA zeros in on Chinese, Cuban Trade Triangle

Oct 01, 2017 News 0

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is currently looking into a “trade triangle” that is at the heart of tax evasion. Kaieteur News was able to confirm this with GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia.

GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia

Statia said that this “trade triangle” is part of the commercial sector in which the GRA is losing millions of dollars in taxes. Statia said that the commercial sector is one that is fraught with instances of transfer pricing and under invoicing.
The Commissioner General said, “There is a Chinese, Cuban Trade relationship that is taking place. I call it the Chinese-Cuban Triangle. It involves people coming from Cuba, to Guyana and trading with the Chinese and we get nothing from it.
Based on information we have received, the Cubans come into Guyana, bringing in about US$3000 and there are some Chinese stores which are changing the money without having a cambio license.”
Statia added, “With all the containers brought in by the Chinese, they sell their goods to the Cubans, no VAT is charged and the Cubans return to their country. All you get in that transaction is travel tax that they pay at the airport.”
Kaieteur News understands that Central Bank was asked to look into the matter of stores conducting foreign currency exchanges without a license.

More in this category

Sports

2017 Courts Pee wee football tournament off to a promising start

2017 Courts Pee wee football tournament off to a promising start

Oct 01, 2017

The 6th Annual Courts Pee wee football tournament got underway at Banks DIH’s Thirst Park ground with the march past yesterday before fourteen (14) under-11 clashes between 28 primary schools got...
Read More
Classic Ball Blasters Volleyball Club blank Surinamese counterparts on Goodwill Tour

Classic Ball Blasters Volleyball Club blank...

Oct 01, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Foo, Anderson power Lower Corentyne

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Foo,...

Oct 01, 2017

Archery Guyana at GTT’s Duck Curry Competition

Archery Guyana at GTT’s Duck Curry Competition

Oct 01, 2017

All systems are a go for today’s GMR&SC Caribbean Invasion

All systems are a go for today’s GMR&SC...

Oct 01, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Foster responds to Allicock’s letter

Letter to the Sports Editor…Foster responds...

Oct 01, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • A bridge too little

    An evaluation of the feasibility study into the proposed bridge across the Demerara Harbour Bridge should be undertaken because... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]