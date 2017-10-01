Preparations at advance stage for 13th Berbice Expo 2017

…event slated for Albion Community Centre

The Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce(CCCC), organisers of the annual Berbice Exposition and Trade Fair, have promised to make this year’s event bigger and better than before.

The exposition, which will be held from Friday over four days at the Albion Community Centre from 15:00 hrs, is the 13th to be held by the organisation.

Preparations are going at a satisfactorily pace and the CCCC is leaving no stone unturned to make the event the show piece trade activity in the county this year, especially since there is no Guy Expo on this year’s calendar.

The activity is being held in collaboration with the Government of Guyana through the Ministries of Business and Tourism and The Guyana Tourism Authority.

The event will be held under the theme ‘Ensuring Food Security and Economic Growth through Agricultural Development.’

One of the reasons for the expo is to give producers in the Berbice region and Berbice-based businesses the opportunity to showcase themselves. It also helps the businesses to get the opportunity to create links and new partners and opportunities with other business outside of the region.

According to CCCC Secretary, Poonai Bhigroog , more than 80 exhibitors have signed up so far to be a part of the show piece event and many more are coming on board. He said that there are few spaces available and the number is expected to soar past the 100 mark.

Apart from the regular bevy of Guyanese companies that are expected to be in attendance displaying products of all sorts a few new ones are expected on board, the secretary stated. In addition most of the companies plan to have big giveaways at the event.

The activity will have the usual pomp and ceremony and fanfare. The usual supporting activities will also be there with the games providing entertainment for adults and children.

A multiplicity of Food stalls will be there. Different beverage companies will also be on hand. The activity has become a household name in Berbice and Guyana.

People are looking forward “to it because they know the importance and the benefits that can be derived from such an activity”.

Bhigroog is urging Guyanese to come out and support the event because what will be on offer this year will be special. (Samuel Whyte)