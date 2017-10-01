Ninvalle satisfied with CARICOM stance to current AIBA crisis

President of the Guyana Boxing Association and AIBA Executive Committee Member, Steve Ninvalle, has expressed satisfaction with the stance taken by the Caribbean Region during the present AIBA crisis.

Led by Ninvalle, the English speaking Caribbean and Suriname have stayed away from endorsing any side of the divide until a meeting of its administrators is held in October.

“It has been and still is my firm belief that only after we have sat down and had cogent conversations relating to the current crisis, that this region can afford to take a side. We have not met as yet, but will in just about two weeks,” Ninvalle disclosed.

The GBA president’s declaration was made soon after the Swiss Court ruled that Taiwanese Dr. Ching-Kuo Wu is the legitimate leader of AIBA which has 201 countries affiliated.

Ninvalle led a campaign for the Caribbean to remain neutral amidst the turmoil and had organized a meeting of the Region’s presidents and administrators which was scheduled for September 10 in Guyana.

However, that meeting was postponed because of destruction made by Hurricane Irma and rescheduled for October 14. “The Caribbean has shown maturity, an appetite for due process, total refusal of being caught up in the politics of the day and exhibited true Caribbean unity. This has caused us to be even more respected in the world of boxing,” Ninvalle added.

The Swiss court on Monday dismissed an attempt by an Interim Management Committee to seize control of AIBA. Wu’s position was challenged by the some members of the AIBA’s executive committee, who claimed the Taiwanese had led the sport to the brink of bankruptcy.

Part of Wu’s executive committee had passed a motion of no-confidence against his leadership and had turned to Swiss courts in July to approve a temporary administration, accusing the president of financial mismanagement.

But that bid for urgent provisional control of the AIBA was rejected, with Monday’s ruling also coming down in favour of the organisation’s current boss.

Wu’s rivals had claimed that AIBA had racked up debts worth 15 million Swiss francs ($15 million, 13.1 million euros).

But Wu has insisted the body is financially healthy, accusing his detractors of mounting “a military coup”. The IMC has sought letters of support from individuals and national federations affiliated AIBA.

Following the court ruling, AIBA announced that: “The Court decision upholds the position of AIBA President Dr Ching-Kuo Wu and Executive Director Mr. William Louis-Marie to validly represent AIBA and to continue to work in the best interests of boxing.”

Meanwhile, Ninvalle stated that the IMC, which was originally invited to the meeting in Guyana, will have to be dropped from the agenda following the ruling of the Swiss Court.

In August the GBA president wrote to the IMC stating: “Presidents and their representatives of the English speaking Caribbean Countries and Dutch Speaking Suriname will gather in Georgetown, Guyana to discuss the issues surrounding AIBA presently.

The IMC is being invited to send a representative to Guyana to share and present its views and or recommendations on the present situation in AIBA. Please note that an invitation is also being extended to AIBA and AMBC to do the same, as our membership has mandated that all sides of this impasse be allowed to present to our National federations, their versions of a situation where we have received mixed and confusing signals and communication.”