East La Penitence man, fingered in several robberies, shot dead

In what is being described as an execution style killing, a man who was wanted by the police for several armed robberies was shot dead at Albert Street, Albouystown early yesterday.

The body of Colin Daley called “Froggy” and “Frog Eye” of East La Penitence, Georgetown was found in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the head around 01:20 hrs.

According to information received, the 24-year-old went to Albouystown to meet with a friend when he was killed.

It is suspected that Daley might have been set up by one of his close friends since relatives claimed that the young man had more enemies than friends in the community.

His mother, Alison Frank, said that she last saw her son some time around 20:00 hrs on Friday and he seemed normal.

She explained that she was asleep when someone went to her home around 02:00 hrs yesterday and called out for her.

“The person said that one of my sons was shot in Albouystown and somebody should go identify him.”

At first, the woman said that she thought it might have been a mistake but still hurried to her other two sons’ room to inform them of what she had been told by the individual.

Her oldest son then went to Albouystown where he confirmed that it was his brother who had been shot. He first identified his sibling by the clothing he was wearing since the police had prevented people from going close to the body.

Daley’s relatives have no idea what the young man was doing in the community but they believe that someone he trusted might have called him to his death.

Frank did confirm that the 24-year-old was no stranger to the law and had matters before the court. “You know the police, they does always deh picking up them young boys.”

The police said that the deceased was wanted for several armed robberies, including that of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officer, Ariel Benjamin, who was shot to the abdomen during a robbery.

The 35-year-old GRA officer was about to enter his Lot 403 Cactus Street, West Ruimveldt home when an armed gunman confronted and shot him when he put up a fight to keep his valuables.

Benjamin’s service revolver and 17 live rounds were taken in that robbery.