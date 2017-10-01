Latest update October 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Jagdeo still trying wid Burnham destiny

Oct 01, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Jagdeo, that scamp, try to put ee foot in Burnham shoes. He think he binna create ee destiny.
But everybody know destiny is not created by de shoes you wear but by de steps you take. Burnham tek he own steps in ee own shoes and create ee own destiny. He tek some small steps.
Jagdeo try to tek some big steps in Burnham shoes but ee still ain’t create his destiny. Burnham miss jail. Dem boys certain Jagdeo would not be as lucky as Burnham because he created a criminal culture in Guyana. A senior cop station in Berbice get ketch in Berbice selling fuel marker two days ago.
A senior customs officer get send home. A Customs broker and a businessman in custody. A whole wharf of Customs officer get transfer fuh corruption.
Another senior officer lock up cocaine in he office in a suitcase. Nobody ain’t break in but de cocaine disappear.
Lolo Feel from GEE COME get instructions to call in de police pun heself and others fuh de scampishness de others do.
All these things never happen before. Is when Jagdeo tun president that all these skullduggery started.
In 2011 he give he friend Bee Kay a contract fuh drill three well. One deh at Eccles, one was fuh Hope and de odda was fuh Mon Repos.
This man never drill a hole in ee life yet Jagdeo give him millions of dollars to dig a hole. Six years gone; Jagdeo gone and yet de hole nah complete.
De one at Eccles got people bathing at de road corner. De one at Mon Repos got people bathing in de trench and de one at Hope got people still hoping.
All dem residents who waiting fuh water from Bee Kay pipe not happy. But dem boys remember happiness is an inside job. Don’t assign anyone else that power over your life.—Mandy Hale seh suh.
Talk half and wear you own shoes to create you own destiny.

