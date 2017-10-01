Hamilton Green Cup continues at Den Amstel Today

The Hamilton Green Cup, knockout football competition is ready to excite fans with a double header at the Den Amstel Community Ground on the West Coast of Demerara this afternoon. The first of the round-of-16 encounters will kick off at 14:00hrs and will put in form Police FC, fresh off their victory in the Corona Invitational football tournament, against Riddim Squad that will go all out to remain in the tournament.

The second match kicks off at 16:00hrs and West Coast based Uitvlugt will be hoping to knock out Georgetown’s youthful Santos team with their quick legs.

So far, three teams have qualified for the quarterfinals following the triple header at the Victoria Community Center ground last week Sunday. Those winners of the first round of 16 matches are Den Amsel, Falcons and Ann’s Grove.