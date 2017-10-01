GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships…National Teams stay on top

Eight (8) matches were played on Friday night In the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Three (3) matches were played in the men’s first division and the national Blacks and

Greens, who were involved in two of those games, both won convincingly. The Greens had the biggest win of the night after thrashing Pepsi Hikers 10-2. Aroydy Branford, Randy Hope and Jason Dossantos all scored braces for the Greens’ win. Meanwhile, the National Blacks defeated Old Fort Titans 5-0 and top local team, Bounty GCC eased past Saints 6-0 in the final men’s 1st division match.

Saints defeated Hikers comfortably 5-1 led by a brace of goals from Joel Hunte, while Paramanand Dindial, Yonnick Peters and Kevin Edwards score one each to cap off the win in the men’s 2nd division. Hikers’ Shomere Garrett scored the game’s 1st goal in the 8th minute to see his team loss following a come from behind triumph by Saints HC. Continuing in the second division, Old Fort Warriors revelled in a good win against St. Stanislaus College HC 5-1, with a superb hat-trick from Stefan Sprosta.

In the women’s division, Pizza Hut GCC enjoyed a good 2-2 draw against the powerful National Ladies’ team. GCC were in the lead 2-1 heading into the final minute of the game, but a last ditch effort from Marzana Fiedtkou secured the equalizer for the National side in the 39 minute of the 40-minute game. On the score sheet for the National team was forward Aliyah Gordon who scored the game’s first goal in the 12th minute. GCC scorers were Sonia Jardine (22nd minute) and Shebiki Baptise (37thminute).

More women’s division action witnessed Inet Lynx defeating the youthful GCC Spartans team 3-1. It was a good contest and the developing Spartan team held Lynx 1-1 at half time before two goals from Tekeisha Deleon in the 28th and 29th minutes nailed their coffin.

In the veterans division, GCC vintage held no punches as they battered the National Ladies 5-1, GHB boss Phillip Fernandes rolled back the years as he smashed two penalty corners past goalkeeper, Natalie Hing, during his team’s victory on Friday.