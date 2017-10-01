GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Foo, Anderson power Lower Corentyne

By Sean Devers

A double century third wicket stand between the pugnacious Jonathon Foo and the

responsible Kelvon Anderson powered Lower Corentyne to an imposing 343-3 at the end of the opening day of their fifth round GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League against East Coast at Lusignan yesterday.

The 27-year-old Foo blasted 13 fours and eight sixes in an explosive 152 from 187 balls and 239 minutes and shared in a 243-run stand with 16-year-old schoolboy Kevlon Anderson who fashioned an excellently compiled an unbeaten 101 from 292 balls and 390 minutes with seven fours to put his team in charge going into today’s second day.

On a day blessed with glorious sunshine, Lower Corentyne won the toss and elected to bat on a good batting track and fairly fast outfield and Waheid Edwards was off to a positive start; stroking Royston Simon for three boundaries early in his innings.

The National U-19 all-rounder Anderson, in his first role as an opener in this tournament, flicked Simon for four and played the supporting role as the partnership gathered momentum.

Edwards was caught low down at slip by Chanderpaul Hemraj Kumar off Bishundyal at 46-1 after he had hit four fours in his 52-ball 25.

Guyana Amazon Warriors left-hander Gajanand Singh, who missed the last match, got going with an imperious cover driven boundary but soon hit Bishundyal to mid-off after making nine with the score on 64-2.

Jamaica Tallawahs player Foo, joined Anderson and struck Bishundyal over mid-on for four.

Anderson displayed wonderful temperament and demonstrated great shot selection and it took him 79 balls to reach the boundary for the second time, 22 minutes before Lunch.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club right-hander then rocked back and slapped Bishundyal for consecutive fours past point when the off-spinner provided width.

Foo then punched Bhaskar Yadram for four past cover before latching onto to leg-spinner Amir Khan and dumped over the extra cover boundary. A ferocious drive from off Hemraj galloped to the cover boundary and by lunch the visitors were 120-2. Anderson was on 44 and Foo on 39.

After the interval Anderson drove Bishundyal majestically to the cover boundary to bring up his fifty with his fifth four off 118 balls to follow-up his 72 in Canje in the last round, while Foo pivoted and pulled Cordel Mars for four after he was tested by short one from the pacer two balls before.

Foo pulled Mars in front of square when he bowled short before lofting him over mid-off for his ninth boundary to bring up his 50 from 85 minutes off 85 balls.

After an LBW appeal from Simon was turned and there was some chatter to Foo about the decision, the Albion right-hander charged the pacer next ball and with an element of disrespect, deposited him over long-on for six as the partnership swelled.

Foo was not finished with Simon as yet; flicking him brutally for another scorching boundary. Foo then dispatched Simon over cover and pulled him behind square for fours before launching him for a massive six in the same over.

Foo hammered Yadram over cover for six and hit Hemraj for another and reached his hundred with 12 fours and three sixes and celebrated by hitting Kamesh Yadram for a gigantic six in the last over before Tea.

At Tea Lower Corentyne had reached 245-2 with Foo on 112 and Anderson 83 and the partnership on 181.

After Tea, Foo jumped into Khan and hit him over the boundary, while Anderson, who attends the Lower Corentyne Secondary School, moved closer to his ton when he pulled Hemraj for four, while Foo clobbered Khan for consecutive sixes back over his head.

Foo was on a rampage and dumped Hemraj out of the ground with consummate ease but perished when was taken at cover off Mars at 307-3 to bring Seon Hetymer, the elder sibling of Test batsman Shimron, to the crease.

Anderson reached his maiden Franchise League hundred from 280 balls with seven fours.

Anderson, who was dropped off his own bowling by Simon on 94 and Hetymer, who lofted Simon for two sixes, saw their team to the close.