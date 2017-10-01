GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…East Bank scent win despite another 5-for by Motie

Jacobs’ 5-22 keeps his team ahead

East Bank began the second of their fifth round GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League against West Berbice at Bush Lot yesterday on 161-7 in reply to the 140 all out made by the home and were bowled out for 191 to lead by 51 runs.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie’s captured the three wickets to fall to register his fifth five-wicket of the tournament with 5-39.

West Berbice replied with 190 with Arthley Bailey (75), Raffel Estraido (37) and Motie (50) leading the fight with the bat by West Berbice.

Steven Jacobs followed up his 61 with the bat with 5-22 and got support from Sherfane Rutherford who took 3-39 for East Bank were 62-2 needing another 78 to win on the final day today. Motie took both wickets to fall to extend his lead among the wicket-takers to 46.

When West Berbice began their second innings, Renaldo Ali Mohammed removed Estraido (37) at 67 before Jacobs bowled Test batsman Shimron Hetymer for a duck for his second failure in the game to leave the score on 70-2 and trigger a slide which left West Berbice on the ropes at 103-5.

Leon Andrews was removed by Jacobs at 90-3 and four runs later it was 94-4 when the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ off-spinner got rid of Javid Karim for a first ball duck and when Leon Glasgow (1) fell to Darshan Persaud the home team had slumped from 67 without loss to 103-5.

But Bailey was still there and he was joined by Motie and together they added 77 to take the score to 180 before Bailey was trapped LBW to Rutherford to start another collapse which saw the last five wickets tumbling for 10 runs with Motie being the last man out, bowled by Jacobs.

Set 140 to win, East Bank lost Chris Deonarine (24) at 37-1 and Deonarine Seegobin (7) at 49 as Motie took both wickets. West Indies U-15 Captain Sachin Singh (18) and Persaud (10) were the not out batsmen with the visitors needing 78 more runs for victory on the final day today. (Sean Devers)