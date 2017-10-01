Classic Ball Blasters Volleyball Club blank Surinamese counterparts on Goodwill Tour

By Franklin Wilson

Still a relatively young and budding side, the Classic Ball Blasters Women Volleyball Club (CBBWVC) has taken their development to another level by defeating two Surinamese Club sides on a recent Goodwill Tour of the Dutch

country, last weekend.

The Surinamese are well known for their strength in women’s volleyball but the young Guyanese side has shown great progression when they defeated Yellowbird Volleyball Club and Condor Volleyball Club in contrasting style on a tour that was designed to test the skill levels and standard of the Classic Ball Blasters players.

Not being daunted by the fact that they are not being afforded the opportunity to participate in competitions under the auspices of the Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA), CBBWVC resolved to raise their own funds through fund raising activities in order to fund their trip to Suriname which received the blessings of the President of the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF), Mr. John Flores.

CBB’s eight member squad first took on Yellowbirds at the Calor School Hall in a best of five sets showdown. The Guyanese lasses raced to a commanding two set advantage 25-14, 25-21 but were brought into check by the Surinamese side that won the next two sets, 17-25, 20-25 to set up a mouth watering fifth and final set decider.

The three-year old CBB played out of their skins to pull off a huge upset win by taking the final set 15-10 to get their Goodwill Tour off to a dream start.

Their initial success was not to be a one off achievement as they regrouped and refocused for the clash against Condor at the Lycoi Sports Hall.

Quite mindful that the Surinamese are die hard sports people, CBB sought to keep their focus high and were prepared for their opponents mentally and otherwise. The two sides agreed that the match would be played using the best of seven (7) format, incorporating the new points system of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), each set going for 19 points.

In another dream performance, CBB romped to a straight sets win, 19-12, 19-14, 19-17, 19-12 to sweep the two match series, a dream achievement for the local side in a nation that is very strong in the sport at the female level.

CBBWVC has indicated that the tour was well appreciated and has boosted the confidence of the team, while underlining the fact that a number of talented players have come to the fore. They are looking forward to being invited by their Surinamese counterparts to compete in more matches there.

The club also noted that the opportunity also afforded their players the platform to experience another level of competition which has enhanced their individual and collective abilities as well as techniques.

Last year, the club embarked on a number of local goodwill tours where they visited and competed against teams from Linden, Bartica and Orealla. CBB also funded its own way to compete in Jamaica in 2015 and are working towards returning to the Land of Wood and Water this year to compete again.