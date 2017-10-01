Centuries for Latchaya, Paul, Perez; Anthony Adams grabs 7

Centuries by David Latchaya, Keemo Paul and Raymond Perez and a seven-wicket haul by Anthony Adams highlighted the second day’s play when the fifth round Cricket Guyana Inc Jaguars three-day franchise league continued yesterday.

At Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne posted 310 all out after resuming on their first innings overnight score of 190-3, in reply to Essequibo’s 153.

David Latchaya struck 105 while Anthony Bramble scored 79. Left arm spinner Adams picked up 7 for 91 and Ricardo Adams had 2 for 78. Batting a second time, Essequibo closed on 361-3, to lead by 204. Paul stroked a fluent 177 while Kevon Boodie made 59; his second half century of the game. Ricardo Adams is unbeaten on 62 and Kemol Savory on 37.

At Tuschen ground on the East Bank of Essequibo, Georgetown resuming on their overnight score of 1 without loss, scored 396 all out in reply to West Demerara first innings score of 333. Raymond Perez hammered 138, Christopher Barnwell slammed 86 and Ramaal Lewis 68 and Steven Sankar 48.

Bowling for West Demerara, Travis Persaud had 3 for 12, Richie Looknauth 3-96 and KeshramSeyodan 3-104. Play continues at 09:30 hrs today.