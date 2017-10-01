Latest update October 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

BVA Inter school volleyball competition…Berbice High School, New Amsterdam Multilateral are NA/Canje champions

Oct 01, 2017 Sports 0

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) held the play off for the New Amsterdam/ Canje zone in the ongoing countywide Volleyball competition recently at the Berbice High School. After a tough day of competition it was the Berbice High School (BHS) and New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary (NAMS) who emerged male and female champions.
Four schools participated in the male segment with BHS, NAMS, Vryman’s Erven Secondary School (VESS) and Berbice Educational Institute ( BEI) being the participants.
Among the females the schools were NAMS, BHS and VESS.
In the male competition, it was the BHS lads that defeated their counterparts from NAMS by 2-0 to emerge victors, the scores being 25 – 19, 25 – 23.
However, in the female department it was the NAMS that took revenge on their BHS colleagues with an easy 30- 19 victory.
It will mean now that BHS and NAMS with represent the NA/ Canje zone in both the male and female departments in the grand play off which will be played on a date to be announced at Port Mourant. (Samuel Whyte)

