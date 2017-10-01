Latest update October 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Archery Guyana at GTT’s Duck Curry Competition

Oct 01, 2017

Archery Guyana took the sport of archery again to the GTT. This time at their Duck Curry Competition and Family Fun Day held on Saturday, September 16 at Demerara Park, Georgetown.

Archery Guyana Chairman, Nicholas Hing giving tips to one of the many enthusiastic persons who tried their hand at archery for the very first time. In the background also is GTT technician and Archery Guyana Task Force Committee member Sean Duncan giving tips on how to use the bow correctly.

Many of the company’s staff and family members were very eager to try out the sport of archery. GTT’s CEO Justin Nedd, and a few other managers of the company also tried their hands at shooting the bow.
A few Archery Guyana members were on hand to give assistance and pointers to GTT+ staffers and family members on how to properly and safely use the bow and arrow on an archery range which are a standard of World Archery and its affiliated organisations.
Archery Guyana again would like to thank GTT+ for the opportunity in helping raise much needed funds for the local organising body, and also promoting one of the newest sports in Guyana.

