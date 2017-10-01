Latest update October 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

All systems are a go for today’s GMR&SC Caribbean Invasion

Oct 01, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) Caribbean Invasion Drag Race meet set for the South Dakota Circuit from 09:00hrs is anticipated to scorch the South Dakota track with highly competitive match ups.

The drag strip and lights being tested prior to today’s Caribbean Invasion.

According to information from the club, all the necessary set ups and protocols were organized for yesterday’s practice session. “We have managed to successfully reconnect our drag strip starting tree and were able to host a successful practice session for our cars today (yesterday),” a correspondence from the club stated. The release further explained that, “We (GMRSC) started a bit later than expected but we were able to get everything up and running and we are ready for an action packed day of racing Sunday.”
Motor racing patrons are being informed to get to the South Dakota Circuit early if they are to secure good vantage points for the event. Tickets will be sold at the gate at a cost of $1000 for adults and $500 for children.
Gates will be opened from 06:00hrs to ensure the smooth flow of spectator vehicles.
“We have also secured the necessary safety arrangements for those competitors in the event that something should go wrong,” the statement continued. “Thus far, we have received in excess of fifty competitors and we have successfully logged them into the system so that racing action can begin at 09:00hrs”, the release concluded.
The club has also sought to remind competitors that helmets must be of a proper standard and securely fastened while the use of slippers by competitors is strictly prohibited.

More in this category

Sports

2017 Courts Pee wee football tournament off to a promising start

2017 Courts Pee wee football tournament off to a promising start

Oct 01, 2017

The 6th Annual Courts Pee wee football tournament got underway at Banks DIH’s Thirst Park ground with the march past yesterday before fourteen (14) under-11 clashes between 28 primary schools got...
Read More
Classic Ball Blasters Volleyball Club blank Surinamese counterparts on Goodwill Tour

Classic Ball Blasters Volleyball Club blank...

Oct 01, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Foo, Anderson power Lower Corentyne

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Foo,...

Oct 01, 2017

Archery Guyana at GTT’s Duck Curry Competition

Archery Guyana at GTT’s Duck Curry Competition

Oct 01, 2017

All systems are a go for today’s GMR&SC Caribbean Invasion

All systems are a go for today’s GMR&SC...

Oct 01, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Foster responds to Allicock’s letter

Letter to the Sports Editor…Foster responds...

Oct 01, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • A bridge too little

    An evaluation of the feasibility study into the proposed bridge across the Demerara Harbour Bridge should be undertaken because... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]