All systems are a go for today’s GMR&SC Caribbean Invasion

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) Caribbean Invasion Drag Race meet set for the South Dakota Circuit from 09:00hrs is anticipated to scorch the South Dakota track with highly competitive match ups.

According to information from the club, all the necessary set ups and protocols were organized for yesterday’s practice session. “We have managed to successfully reconnect our drag strip starting tree and were able to host a successful practice session for our cars today (yesterday),” a correspondence from the club stated. The release further explained that, “We (GMRSC) started a bit later than expected but we were able to get everything up and running and we are ready for an action packed day of racing Sunday.”

Motor racing patrons are being informed to get to the South Dakota Circuit early if they are to secure good vantage points for the event. Tickets will be sold at the gate at a cost of $1000 for adults and $500 for children.

Gates will be opened from 06:00hrs to ensure the smooth flow of spectator vehicles.

“We have also secured the necessary safety arrangements for those competitors in the event that something should go wrong,” the statement continued. “Thus far, we have received in excess of fifty competitors and we have successfully logged them into the system so that racing action can begin at 09:00hrs”, the release concluded.

The club has also sought to remind competitors that helmets must be of a proper standard and securely fastened while the use of slippers by competitors is strictly prohibited.