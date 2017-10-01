2017 Courts Pee wee football tournament off to a promising start

The 6th Annual Courts Pee wee football tournament got underway at Banks DIH’s Thirst Park ground with the march past yesterday before fourteen (14) under-11 clashes between 28 primary schools got underway. The football

competition which will last for 8-weeks usually run two consecutive matches at a time.

The first two matches produced 14 goals. St. Margarets thrashed Supply Primary 6-0 in one (1) of the two(2) opening games of the morning before they were disqualified for fielding an over age player. In the other game, Sophia made light work of Winfer Gardens with a dominating 8-0 victory. Ronaldo Wilson was the top performer with 4 goals.

Jacob Rodney of St. Ambrose was the other player to score 4 goals on the opening day, he completed this feat during his team’s 8-0 mauling of Colaaco.

In addition, St. Pius’ Dwayne Baptiste was on target as he hit the target 3 times in his team’s 6-0 win over F.E. Pollard.

Tucville Primary had one of the best victories on day one of the tournament after dousing new comers Soesdyke with 6 unanswered. Scoring for Tucville were Emmanuel Tinch (4th & 23rd minutes), Carl Negus (6th &20th minute) with doubles, while Ryan Green (2nd minute) and John Harry had a goal each.

Nicholas Watts was superb in Redeemer’s 2-0 triumph over North Georgetown Primary. Watts kept his composure as he calmly scored both goals in the 18th and 22nd minutes in one of the fiercest competed matches by the under-11 lads during the opening day’s play.

In one of the most anticipated clashes yesterday afternoon, two-time defending Champions St. Angela’s were held to a 0-0 stalemate against Marian Academy. The champions who have only retained one player from their title winning team in 2016, failed to score as both teams defending resolutely.

The competition resumes next Saturday at Thirst Park from 21:00hrs.