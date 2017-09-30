US Ambassador visits Lethem Town Hall

US Ambassador, Perry Holloway, and his wife visited the Lethem Town Council, yesterday. The Ambassador met with Mayor of Lethem, Carlton Beckles, Town Clerk Keisha Vincent and councillors.

Mayor Beckles updated the Ambassador on a number of plans and projects being undertaken by the council and also extended an invitation to the Ambassador and his wife to the Lethem Town Week.

The Ambassador explained his government’s commitment to the development of Guyana generally.