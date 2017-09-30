US Ambassador visits Lethem Town Hall

Latest update September 30th, 2017 12:59 AM
US Ambassador, Perry Holloway, and his wife visited the Lethem Town Council, yesterday. The Ambassador met with Mayor of Lethem, Carlton Beckles, Town Clerk Keisha Vincent and councillors.
Mayor Beckles updated the Ambassador on a number of plans and projects being undertaken by the council and also extended an invitation to the Ambassador and his wife to the Lethem Town Week.
The Ambassador explained his government’s commitment to the development of Guyana generally.
Sep 30, 2017SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – West Indies failed in their bid to end their English summer on a high when they suffered a heavy nine-wicket drubbing in the final One-Day International of the...
Sep 30, 2017
Sep 30, 2017
Sep 30, 2017
Sep 30, 2017
Sep 30, 2017
The election results in Germany should be of extreme concern for the non-white people on Planet Earth and for the safety... more
Land ownership is a contentious issue in Guyana. A land court had to be established to deal with land disputes and ownership... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The Writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]