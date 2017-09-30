Latest update September 30th, 2017 12:59 AM

US Ambassador visits Lethem Town Hall

Sep 30, 2017

Councillor George Henry; Councillor, Ahren Laundry; Ambassador’s Wife, Rosaura Holloway; Town Clerk, Keisha Vincent; US Ambassador, Perry Holloway; and Mayor of Lethem, Carlton Beckles.

US Ambassador, Perry Holloway, and his wife visited the Lethem Town Council, yesterday. The Ambassador met with Mayor of Lethem, Carlton Beckles, Town Clerk Keisha Vincent and councillors.
Mayor Beckles updated the Ambassador on a number of plans and projects being undertaken by the council and also extended an invitation to the Ambassador and his wife to the Lethem Town Week.
The Ambassador explained his government’s commitment to the development of Guyana generally.

  • Land and the poor man

    Land ownership is a contentious issue in Guyana. A land court had to be established to deal with land disputes and ownership... more

