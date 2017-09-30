Team Ramchand out to dominate tomorrow’s Drag meet

Ramchand’s Wreckers are in top gear for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC), Caribbean Invasion, International drag race meet at the South Dakota Circuit, Timheri, tomorrow.

Wreckers, who are revved up to speed off with four cars tomorrow, have held several local titles and they will be back at South Dakota with the Gillette sponsored Toyota Levin, a Nissan Pulsar, a Toyota Celica and a Toyota Starlet.

Engaging the media on Friday from his workshop at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, former drag champion and Team Leader, Anand Ramchand conveyed that he is ready to blow away the competition tomorrow.

“We’ve been working through the night for the last couple of nights as we prepare for this drag race meet. We’ve finished the cars and so forth. However, the main one isn’t finished as yet, the parts came in late but we are taking up four cars,” Anand stated.

In continued engagement with the press, Anand stated that one of his main aims is to dominate the international competitors, “We are working together as one with all the Guyanese to get the best result on Sunday against the Surinamese cars.”

All systems are in place but further tests will be done before tomorrow’s meet to ensure the formula is right for success, “The cars are running fairly good, we are going to go back on the dyno later this evening (Friday) and see some small adjustments”, team Ramchand’s leader concluded.

The team is sponsored by Ansa Mcal through the Gillette Brand and Ramchand’s Wreckers.

Official free practice for the event is set for noon today, while tomorrow’s races begin at 9:00am with free runs.