Street Vybz Entertainment Futsal Competition… African Connection beat Ol Skool Ballers to advance

Guinness Cage champions Ol Skool Ballers became the big casualty after suffering a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the African Connection (a team made up of players from Nigeria) when play in the inaugural Street Vybz Entertainment Futsal Competition opened Thursday night, at the National Gymnasium.

Siblings Benjamin and Kenneth Opara were the chief architects in the victory, lashing in all four goals with the former netting a treble in the 5th, 15th and 19th minutes, while the latter added the other in the 14th.

Former kings of the format, Sparta Boss, also showed scintillating form as they easily dispatched Channel 9 Warriors 4-0 in the final game of the evening to send an ominous warning to the other teams that they are back to their best.

Courtney Britton in the 5th and 7th, Gregory Richardson- 2nd and Eusi Phillips-14th were the players on target.

However, the most enthralling game of the night was the one between Broad Street and Mocha which came right down to the wire, before the former prevailed 4-3.

Daniel Favourite fired in a hat-trick in the 2nd, 5th and 16th minutes, while Jimmy Gravesande completed their tally with a strike in the 11th.

Leopold Street and MBK All Stars both benefitted from walkovers, while Hustlers, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ and New Market Street, all won their respective encounters.

Meanwhile, the competition resumes this evening with eight more matches in the knockout phase starting at 19:30 hrs.

Among the teams slated to play is a team from Brazil that will take on North Ruimveldt and this clash is already being touted as one of the big matchups of the night.

Opening night results and today’s fixtures are seen below:

Game-1

Hustlers-3 vs Pike Street Sophia-0

Josiah Charles-4th and 8th

Anthony Sancho-13th

Game-2

Gold is Money-3 vs Albouystown-B-2

Gold Scorers

Deon Alfred-3rd and 15th

Jamal Pedro-11th

Albouystown-B Scorers

Melvorn Ross-14th

Andre Webber-17th

Game-3

MBK All-Stars vs Agricola Champion Boys

MBK All-Stars won via walkover

Game-4

New Market Street-5 vs Showstoppers-4

New Market Scorers

Orin Moore-8th, 10th and 11th

Jamal Blackman-1st

Nigel Garraway-3rd

Showstoppers Scorers

Kwesi Henry-6th and 14th

Marvin Josiah-5th

E. Thomas-12th

Game-5

Leopold Street vs Melanie

Leopold Street won via walkover

Game-6

African Team-4 vs Old School Ballers-2

African Scorers

Benjamin Opara-5th, 15th and 19th

Kenneth Opara-14th

Old School Scorer

Roy Cassou-3rd and 9th

Game-7

Mocha-3 vs Broad Street-4

Broad Scorers

Daniel Favourite-2nd, 5th and 16th

Jimmy Gravesande-11th

Mocha Scorers

Amos Ramsay-12th

Orville Stewart-14th

Rolex Smith-17th

Game-8

Sparta Boss-4 vs Channel-9 Warriors-0

Courtney Britton-5th and 7th

Gregory Richardson-2nd

Eusi Phillips-14th

Fixtures for tonight:

Future Stars vs Campbellville-19:00hrs

Swag Entertainment vs BV-19:30hrs

Champion Boys vs Tucville-20:00hrs

North East La Penitence vs Silver Bullets-20:30hrs

West Back Road vs Dave and Celina’s All-Stars-21:00hrs

North Ruimveldt vs Brazilian Team-21:30hrs

Albouystown-A vs Bent Street-22:00hrs

Back Circle vs Alexander Village-22:30hrs