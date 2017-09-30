Street Vybz Entertainment Futsal Competition… African Connection beat Ol Skool Ballers to advance

Latest update September 30th, 2017 12:59 AM
Guinness Cage champions Ol Skool Ballers became the big casualty after suffering a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the African Connection (a team made up of players from Nigeria) when play in the inaugural Street Vybz Entertainment Futsal Competition opened Thursday night, at the National Gymnasium.
Siblings Benjamin and Kenneth Opara were the chief architects in the victory, lashing in all four goals with the former netting a treble in the 5th, 15th and 19th minutes, while the latter added the other in the 14th.
Former kings of the format, Sparta Boss, also showed scintillating form as they easily dispatched Channel 9 Warriors 4-0 in the final game of the evening to send an ominous warning to the other teams that they are back to their best.
Courtney Britton in the 5th and 7th, Gregory Richardson- 2nd and Eusi Phillips-14th were the players on target.
However, the most enthralling game of the night was the one between Broad Street and Mocha which came right down to the wire, before the former prevailed 4-3.
Daniel Favourite fired in a hat-trick in the 2nd, 5th and 16th minutes, while Jimmy Gravesande completed their tally with a strike in the 11th.
Leopold Street and MBK All Stars both benefitted from walkovers, while Hustlers, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ and New Market Street, all won their respective encounters.
Meanwhile, the competition resumes this evening with eight more matches in the knockout phase starting at 19:30 hrs.
Among the teams slated to play is a team from Brazil that will take on North Ruimveldt and this clash is already being touted as one of the big matchups of the night.
Opening night results and today’s fixtures are seen below:
Game-1
Hustlers-3 vs Pike Street Sophia-0
Josiah Charles-4th and 8th
Anthony Sancho-13th
Game-2
Gold is Money-3 vs Albouystown-B-2
Gold Scorers
Deon Alfred-3rd and 15th
Jamal Pedro-11th
Albouystown-B Scorers
Melvorn Ross-14th
Andre Webber-17th
Game-3
MBK All-Stars vs Agricola Champion Boys
MBK All-Stars won via walkover
Game-4
New Market Street-5 vs Showstoppers-4
New Market Scorers
Orin Moore-8th, 10th and 11th
Jamal Blackman-1st
Nigel Garraway-3rd
Showstoppers Scorers
Kwesi Henry-6th and 14th
Marvin Josiah-5th
E. Thomas-12th
Game-5
Leopold Street vs Melanie
Leopold Street won via walkover
Game-6
African Team-4 vs Old School Ballers-2
African Scorers
Benjamin Opara-5th, 15th and 19th
Kenneth Opara-14th
Old School Scorer
Roy Cassou-3rd and 9th
Game-7
Mocha-3 vs Broad Street-4
Broad Scorers
Daniel Favourite-2nd, 5th and 16th
Jimmy Gravesande-11th
Mocha Scorers
Amos Ramsay-12th
Orville Stewart-14th
Rolex Smith-17th
Game-8
Sparta Boss-4 vs Channel-9 Warriors-0
Courtney Britton-5th and 7th
Gregory Richardson-2nd
Eusi Phillips-14th
Fixtures for tonight:
Future Stars vs Campbellville-19:00hrs
Swag Entertainment vs BV-19:30hrs
Champion Boys vs Tucville-20:00hrs
North East La Penitence vs Silver Bullets-20:30hrs
West Back Road vs Dave and Celina’s All-Stars-21:00hrs
North Ruimveldt vs Brazilian Team-21:30hrs
Albouystown-A vs Bent Street-22:00hrs
Back Circle vs Alexander Village-22:30hrs
