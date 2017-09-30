PPP is not prepared to accept APNU+AFC’s achievements

Dear Editor,

It seems to be that the Opposition PPP party is bitter with everything that is happening in Guyana at the moment. Every press moment they have, it exposes their weakness and destruction. Since the last elections to date, not one thing was said good or positive of Guyana by the PPP’s Dr. Doom and his doomsayers. They are all bad talking this very land and its people that are sustaining them as taxpayers.

Since May 2015 to date, many things are happening, in this country, that are positive, in all sectors. But the PPP is unhappy; they are now realising that they have wasted 23 years in government. They now realise that for 23 years they did nothing to better Guyana esp. through the infrastructural work.

They built the Skeldon factory; it’s no good, Dr. Doom. They built the Berbice Bridge and imposed upon us a high tariff. They rehabilitated the Black Bush Polder Road and two years later it falls apart. They destroyed and politicised lots of state entities such as MMA, GRDB, NICIL, NIS, Guysuco, Clico, NBS, GPF, etc. And today they want to lecture to this nation what is right from wrong. They should be ashamed to even talk about developmental projects that the government has been doing since May 2015.

What surprises me, is that they are now on a string of attacks on the Minister of Public Infrastructure Hon. David Patterson. Well, Minister Patterson you can expect what you are hearing from the PPP because that’s all they are fit for; to bad mouth when there is progress. Dr. Doom is speaking about the new Demerara Bridge, the tolls, the funding, etc. But he should tell the Berbicians about the Berbice Bridge that he and his cabals jacked up the crossing price and made Berbicians suffer. He should talk about the sugar levy under the PPP, the cane ripener, the PetroCarib deal and the number of other deals that robbed the citizens of this land under his watch and the PPP.

The way, Dr. Doom and his party comrades are saying things, tells us as a nation that we are not wise people. Because according to the PPP, only now under this government, roads, dams and bridges are broken down. Only now sugar and rice are down. Only now we have jailbreaks and people are being murdered, etc.

The PPP should look deeper in their track records and tell the nation, why we are now a slow developing economy. Tell the nation, why now planes are being found and hundreds caught with drugs? Who damaged Guysuco’s future and made the workers suffer? Who sold out $1m lands for a mere $100,000 or so? Who bought spy equipment? Who destroyed the local government system? Who heads the ERC and was a politician that undermined the entity’s role and work? There is much more to be asked but why ask the PPP when they are the ones with the answers to the questions but wouldn’t talk?

I am not amazed at the PPP calling for some ministers to go. But what I am amazed at is that with all that the PPP did, they never fired any of their corrupted ministers, although there was the public outcry. The PPP destroyed everything since Dr. Doom took power and today they want to say to his nation; ‘we never did it’. Dr. Doom and his cabal do not want to talk about the drains, canals, schoolyards, and sports grounds that are being cleaned, the farmers to market roads and streets that are being done across the region, the two health centres and nursery schools that will be built, etc.

Jobs started to be created in both the private and public sectors. Youths are much more involved in positive nation building. Sugar workers realised that the PPP failed them. Rice is starting to see new markets. Education is talking a better turn. Social protection is going on. And much more is happening.

Minister Patterson, just do what you have to. Sir, that alone will make the PPP get more upset. Sir, with the developmental works that your ministry has been doing since May 2015 in office, the PPP never did it in 23 long years. So expect the cussing and fussing but don’t be distracted because that’s their aim. Guyana is positively moving forward under the APNU+AFC Government.

Abel Seetaram

APNU+AFC Regional Councillor

Region 5