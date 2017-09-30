Latest update September 30th, 2017 12:59 AM

Minister Henry visits dead schoolboy’s home

Sep 30, 2017 News 0

Minister Henry and CEO Hutson in the company of the child’s father

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry; Chief Education Officer (CEO), Marcel Hutson; and Head Mistress of St Paul’s Primary visited the home of the pupil who died under a goal post on Wednesday.
Glensean Skeete, a six-year-old, was killed when a goal post fell on him. He was at the time participating in sports practice at the Plaisance Community Centre Ground. He was reportedly ‘swinging’ on the post with another male pupil when the post fell on him.
During the visit, yesterday, Minister Henry informed the parents that the expenses for the funeral will be borne by the Education Ministry. The Ministry will also support the family for the ‘wake’.
Minister Henry offered condolences to the family and vowed that every effort will be made to ensure such a tragic event does not reoccur.
Minister Henry and the CEO inspected the Plaisance Community Centre Ground, where the incident occurred, and examined the goal post that fell on the child.

